Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Bring Back 2-Year MLB Pitcher During Yankees Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the New York Yankees (in New York) in a highly anticipated series, which marks the first time since 2024 that the Dodgers have returned to the field where they celebrated after defeating the Yankees in the World Series.

The series opener did not disappoint, with Dodgers’ slugger Max Muncy crushing a go-ahead two-run home run in the later inning to give the Dodgers a 2-1 advantage, a score they would hold onto win by.

Also, during the Yankees series, LA made a sneaky roster move to bring back a pitcher to its organization.

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Dodgers Bringing Back Pitcher Charlie Barnes on Minors Pact

Per his transactions tracker, it appears that the Dodgers and Charlie Barnes are in agreement on a minors pact.

MLB.com wrote (on July 17): “Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent LHP Charlie Barnes to a minor league contract.”

He has since been reassigned to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Barnes, 30, has pitched in parts of two MLB seasons. This year, it’s been brief stints with the Chicago Cubs and Dodgers, but Barnes first debuted in 2021 with the Minnesota Twins.

Just a few days ago, Barnes elected to become a free agent after being designated for assignment. Charlie Wright of MLBTradeRumors.com wrote (about how Barnes landed with Los Angeles):

“Los Angeles grabbed Barnes off waivers after the Cubs DFAed him in early May. He’s bounced back and forth between the big-league club and the minors. Barnes recorded a pair of scoreless innings to begin his Dodgers tenure. His final outing with the club didn’t go so well. The lefty was crushed for seven earned runs as a bulk reliever against the A’s on July 1. He was sent down the following day.”

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More on Charlie Barnes MLB Career

Charlie Barnes has pitched just 50 total innings in his Major League career. His ERA sits at 6.30, and his pitching record is 0-4.

He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB draft.

Specifically with the Dodgers, Barnes logged nine innings this year and surrendered seven earned runs, while striking out three batters.

Barnes could have his contract selected by the Dodgers if they need a fresh arm, but for now, he will stick in the minors and give the team added organizational depth.

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