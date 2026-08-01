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Toronto Blue Jays 6-Year Player Signs Deal with Cleveland Guardians

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Ryan Borucki #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the yduring their game at Yankee Stadium on May 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Former Toronto Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki has signed a minor-league deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins wrote on X: “The Guardians signed lefty reliever Ryan Borucki to a Minor League deal.”

Former Toronto Blue Jays 6-Year Player Ryan Borucki Signs Contract with Cleveland Guardians

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 23: Ryan Borucki #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after surrendering a home run in the eighth inning against Pete Alonso of the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 23, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants signed Borucki in March.

Borucki posted a 4.94 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings across 21 appearances with the Giants this season.

San Francisco designated Borucki for assignment on May 31. The club released him on June 6. He hasn’t pitched since May 30.

More About Ryan Borucki

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 18: Relief pitcher Ryan Borucki #47 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays drafted Borucki in the 15th round (No. 475 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft out of high school.

Borucki reached the majors with the Blue Jays in 2018. He posted a 3.87 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings across 17 starts during his rookie season.

The left-hander made just two appearances, both starts, in the majors for Toronto in 2019.

The Blue Jays converted Borucki to a bullpen role in 2020. He had an excellent first season as a reliever, recording a 2.70 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in the COVID-19-shortened season.

Unfortunately, Borucki struggled during the following year, posting a 4.94 ERA in 23 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays.

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Ryan Borucki #47 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on April 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After Borucki posted a 9.95 ERA in 6 1/3 innings across 11 appearances for Toronto in 2022, the Blue Jays traded the southpaw to the Seattle Mariners for third baseman Tyler Keenan in early June of that season.

Borucki finished the 2022 season by posting a 4.26 ERA in 19 innings across 21 outings with Seattle.

Borucki elected free agency in the 2022-23 offseason. He signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs selected Borucki’s contract in late April 2023, then designated him for assignment a few days later. He never made an appearance with the Cubs.

The Pirates signed Borucki to a minor-league deal in May 2023 after he elected free agency following clearing waivers. He posted a strong 2.45 ERA in 40 1/3 innings across 38 outings with Pittsburgh in 2023.

He threw just 11 innings with the Pirates in 2024, posting a 7.36 ERA.

After Borucki recorded a 5.28 ERA over 30 2/3 innings with the Pirates last season, Pittsburgh released him in mid-August. The left-hander returned to the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract.

Borucki threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Blue Jays last season. He elected free agency this past offseason and then signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago released Borucki in March, allowing him to sign with the Giants.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays 6-Year Player Signs Deal with Cleveland Guardians

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