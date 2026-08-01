Toronto Blue Jays 6-Year Player Signs Deal with Cleveland Guardians

Former Toronto Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki has signed a minor-league deal with the Cleveland Guardians.

MLB.com’s Tim Stebbins wrote on X: “The Guardians signed lefty reliever Ryan Borucki to a Minor League deal.”

Former Toronto Blue Jays 6-Year Player Ryan Borucki Signs Contract with Cleveland Guardians

The San Francisco Giants signed Borucki in March.

Borucki posted a 4.94 ERA with a 1.52 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings across 21 appearances with the Giants this season.

San Francisco designated Borucki for assignment on May 31. The club released him on June 6. He hasn’t pitched since May 30.

More About Ryan Borucki

The Blue Jays drafted Borucki in the 15th round (No. 475 overall) of the 2012 MLB Draft out of high school.

Borucki reached the majors with the Blue Jays in 2018. He posted a 3.87 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings across 17 starts during his rookie season.

The left-hander made just two appearances, both starts, in the majors for Toronto in 2019.

The Blue Jays converted Borucki to a bullpen role in 2020. He had an excellent first season as a reliever, recording a 2.70 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in the COVID-19-shortened season.

Unfortunately, Borucki struggled during the following year, posting a 4.94 ERA in 23 2/3 innings for the Blue Jays.

After Borucki posted a 9.95 ERA in 6 1/3 innings across 11 appearances for Toronto in 2022, the Blue Jays traded the southpaw to the Seattle Mariners for third baseman Tyler Keenan in early June of that season.

Borucki finished the 2022 season by posting a 4.26 ERA in 19 innings across 21 outings with Seattle.

Borucki elected free agency in the 2022-23 offseason. He signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs selected Borucki’s contract in late April 2023, then designated him for assignment a few days later. He never made an appearance with the Cubs.

The Pirates signed Borucki to a minor-league deal in May 2023 after he elected free agency following clearing waivers. He posted a strong 2.45 ERA in 40 1/3 innings across 38 outings with Pittsburgh in 2023.

He threw just 11 innings with the Pirates in 2024, posting a 7.36 ERA.

After Borucki recorded a 5.28 ERA over 30 2/3 innings with the Pirates last season, Pittsburgh released him in mid-August. The left-hander returned to the Blue Jays on a minor-league contract.

Borucki threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Blue Jays last season. He elected free agency this past offseason and then signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago White Sox. Chicago released Borucki in March, allowing him to sign with the Giants.