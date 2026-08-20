Blue Jays Reportedly Agree to Massive $5.5M Deal With Slugging Third Baseman

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to add a high-end prospect to their system.

The International Signing Period will begin in January, but there are already deals agreed to for the 2028 class. Toronto reportedly has an agreement in place with one of the top 2028 prospects, Ángel Montás, according to Mike Rodriguez.

“Ángel Montás plays third base. 60+ arm, 60+ contact, 70+ power, and 50+ defense. His signing bonus with the Toronto Blue Jays is expected to be $5.5 million in January 2028,” Rodriguez wrote on X.

Montas would be a massive get, and handing an International Free Agent $5.5 million would be hefty. However, if he pans out, it would be a major addition to Toronto’s prospect pool that needs more slug.

According to Perfect Game, Montas is 15-years-old and will be eligible to sign in 2028. He’s a 6-foot-2 third baseman from Santo Domingo, which is the capital of the Dominican Republic.

In a 2024 prospect profile, Perfect Game had plenty of praise for Montas and his skill set.

“Outstanding young athletic build with good present strength and more to come. Left-handed hitter, has easy rhythm into his swing and repeats his timers well, huge bat speed with strength to all fields, gets into his lower half well, heavy barrel at impact,” the article read.

“Primary outfielder on defense, is aggressive to the ball and works through it well, solid fundamentals regardless of his age, has present arm strength and makes accurate on-line throws. Incredibly talented for a 13-year-old. Selected to participate in the Perfect Game 14U Select Festival.”

Montas would be one of the top prospects in the Blue Jays system right when he signs.

Blue Jays Sign Another IFA

Along with Montas, Toronto also agreed to a deal with another high-end international free agent.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, who specializes in Dominican prospects, revealed the team has agreed to a deal with outfielder Junior Fortunato to a $3.2 million deal.

“Junior Fortunato: $3.2 million signing bonus with the Toronto Blue Jays for January 2027. Outfielder, five-tool player, 60+ arm, and 60+ power. A talented player with the physical ability and tools to develop into a high-level prospect,” Rodriguez wrote on X.

Rodriguez considered Fortunato a five-tool player with plenty of power and a great arm.

There isn’t a ton of info on Fortunato, but Rodriguez had plenty of praise for the outfielder who could add some more pop to Toronto’s prospect pool.

Toronto Battling for Playoff Spot

The Blue Jays are in the midst of a playoff push.

Toronto suffered a frustrating loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, where Jesus Sanchez had two misplays in the outfield that led to multiple runs.

“Good teams take advantage of mistakes and that’s what they did today, played to their game and manufactured a couple of runs,” said manager John Schneider. “You can always play the what-if game, OK, if this happens, you like your chances, Max going up against the bottom of their order with two outs, (but) you never know what’s going to happen in that at-bat, right?

“So missed opportunity, sure, just because you want to play clean, you want to play tight and just put your best foot forward and be in position to win. But give them credit for taking advantage of mistakes.”

The Blue Jays are now 62-66 and 1 game back of a Wild Card spot.