Toronto Blue Jays Veteran Taken out of the Lineup Ahead of key Matchup With the Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a horror run with injury in 2026, but in recent times, things have seemingly turned around, with Dylan Cease, Max Scherzer and Alejandro Kirk all returning to the team.

Unfortunately, they are still waiting on the likes of Addison Barger, Shane Bieber and Yimi Garcia, but with the recent returns, they’ve begun to steady the ship. With their current series with the New York Yankees tied at 1-1, the team are now sitting at 34-37 on the season, putting them in third place in the American League East, nine games back of the rival Yankees in top spot.

Veteran Shortstop Andrés Giménez Taken out of the Blue Jays Lineup

As of right now, it appears as though the team can’t catch a break, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is out of the lineup for the second straight day, but now, the team have also revealed some last minute news ahead of the series finale with their rivals.

Despite originally being named in the lineup at shortstop, Andrés Giménez has now been ruled out for Toronto, with the team shifting the ever reliable Ernie Clement to shortstop while Davis Schneider has come into the lineup to play second base.

Late in Game 2 of the series against New York, Giménez was hustling down the line to beat the ball at first base after a bunt, and while he did so, he came up grabbing his wrist, suggesting some type of injury. While he stayed in the game, one Toronto would end up losing 3-1 on the back of a clutch Paul Goldschmidt two-run shot in the 9th inning, with this news clearly confirming something isn’t right with the 27-year-old.

At the plate this season, Giménez has struggled mightily, hitting .222 with an OPS of just .620, and while he has 6 home runs and 30 RBI on the year, the team need much more out of him when healthy.

Can the Blue Jays Afford to Deal With Another Injury?

While the Blue Jays have used their depth to overcome the injuries thus far, with players like Yohendrick Pinango, Jesus Sanchez and Kazuma Okamoto all playing key roles, one position they can’t afford injuries at is the middle infield. While Giménez is having a poor year at the plate, the defense is exceptional, with the range ranking in the 97th percentile according to Baseball Savant.

For this team to be successful however, they’ll need him at 100% and swinging the bat much better than he has through the early parts of 2026, but for now, fans are simply hoping that he can get healthy and not become another player that’s spent time on the Injured List for this team. Thankfully for Toronto, the team have the duo of Clement and Schneider who are more than capable of filling the role up the middle until Giménez gets healthy, and while there’s no official news on his status moving forward as of yet, this is the last thing that a highly unlucky team wants to be dealing with this season.