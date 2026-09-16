Toronto Blue Jays Announce Andrés Giménez News After Loss to Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays lost 10-1 against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays removed Andrés Giménez from the game in the top of the eighth inning. Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on Giménez following the loss.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Andrés Giménez Update After Loss to Tigers

Schneider said Giménez is dealing with hamstring soreness and is day-to-day.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: Andres Gimenez dealing with some hamstring soreness per John Schneider. Day to day.

Giménez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday’s loss to the Tigers. The shortstop has hit .243/.288/.369 over 141 games this season.

After the loss, the Blue Jays fell two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 75-77 record.

Blue Jays Lose to Tigers

The Blue Jays used six different pitchers in Tuesday’s game. Michael Lorenzen allowed five earned runs in two innings out of the bullpen en route to suffering the loss.

The Tigers secured the series victory with the win, as they won 6-5 in Game 1 on Monday.

Max Clark gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Spencer Torkelson followed with a three-run home run, increasing Detroit’s lead to 4-0.

RBI singles from Riley Greene in the fifth inning and John Peck in the sixth inning gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

The Tigers scored two more runs in the eighth inning on a throwing error from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Kirk gave the Blue Jays their only run with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth inning on a solo home run from Hao-Yu Lee and an RBI single from Clark.