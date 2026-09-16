Toronto Blue Jays Announce Andrés Giménez News After Loss to Tigers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after being walked during the seventh inning with the bases loaded, allowing Ernie Clement #22 (not pictured) to score against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Giménez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday’s loss to the Tigers. The shortstop has hit .243/.288/.369 over 141 games this season.
After the loss, the Blue Jays fell two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 75-77 record.
Blue Jays Lose to Tigers
The Blue Jays used six different pitchers in Tuesday’s game. Michael Lorenzen allowed five earned runs in two innings out of the bullpen en route to suffering the loss.
The Tigers secured the series victory with the win, as they won 6-5 in Game 1 on Monday.
Max Clark gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on an RBI double in the fourth inning.
Spencer Torkelson followed with a three-run home run, increasing Detroit’s lead to 4-0.
RBI singles from Riley Greene in the fifth inning and John Peck in the sixth inning gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers scored two more runs in the eighth inning on a throwing error from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.
Kirk gave the Blue Jays their only run with an RBI single in the eighth inning.
The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth inning on a solo home run from Hao-Yu Lee and an RBI single from Clark.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced Andrés Giménez news following Tuesday's loss to the Tigers.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Andrés Giménez News After Loss to Tigers