Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Andrés Giménez News After Loss to Tigers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after being walked during the seventh inning with the bases loaded, allowing Ernie Clement #22 (not pictured) to score against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays lost 10-1 against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays removed Andrés Giménez from the game in the top of the eighth inning. Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on Giménez following the loss.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Andrés Giménez Update After Loss to Tigers

Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – MAY 16: Andres Gimenez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after left fielder Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers catches his foul fly ball for an out during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on May 16, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Schneider said Giménez is dealing with hamstring soreness and is day-to-day.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: Andres Gimenez dealing with some hamstring soreness per John Schneider. Day to day.

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 16: Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Giménez went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Tuesday’s loss to the Tigers. The shortstop has hit .243/.288/.369 over 141 games this season.

After the loss, the Blue Jays fell two games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot with a 75-77 record.

Blue Jays Lose to Tigers

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Hao-Yu Lee #50 of the Detroit Tigers scores a run in the seventh inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays used six different pitchers in Tuesday’s game. Michael Lorenzen allowed five earned runs in two innings out of the bullpen en route to suffering the loss.

The Tigers secured the series victory with the win, as they won 6-5 in Game 1 on Monday.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates in the dugout after hitting a 3 run home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Max Clark gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead on an RBI double in the fourth inning.

Spencer Torkelson followed with a three-run home run, increasing Detroit’s lead to 4-0.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers hits a double in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

RBI singles from Riley Greene in the fifth inning and John Peck in the sixth inning gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead.

The Tigers scored two more runs in the eighth inning on a throwing error from Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk.

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Catcher Eduardo Valencia #32 of the Detroit Tigers gets to the ball to throw out Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays at first base in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Kirk gave the Blue Jays their only run with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

The Tigers added two more runs in the ninth inning on a solo home run from Hao-Yu Lee and an RBI single from Clark.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Andrés Giménez News After Loss to Tigers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x