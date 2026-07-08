Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela Lineup Decision Before Giants Series Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are going for a series win against the San Francico Giants on Wednesday afternoon, in a rare matinee game on the West coast. After this series with the Giants concludes, the Blue Jays will stay out west to take on the San Diego Padres.

Before the Giants series finale, Toronto released its lineup a couple of hours before first pitch, and it features a notable Brandon Valenzuela decision. Toronto will have it’s ace on the mound in the form of Dylan Cease (5-4, 2.79 ERA, 137 SO), who has really been everything and more for the Blue Jays, and the Toronto lineup will face Giants’ starter, Logan Webb, in the series finale.

Brandon Valenzuela Absent from Blue Jays Lineup on Wednesday

Here is the official Blue Jays lineup (for 7/8), courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Blue Jays 7/8: “E. Clement 2B N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH D. Varsho CF K. Okamoto 3B A. Kirk C J. Clase LF A. Giménez SS D. Cease SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Brandon Valenzuela is absent from the Blue Jays order after getting the start on Tuesday (in a Blue Jays win). George Springer is back in the lineup, and Kazuma Okamoto slides down a couple of starts with the right-hander Webb on the mound for the Giants.