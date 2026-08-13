Blue Jays Quietly Announce Injury Update to 22-Home Run Slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays could get a veteran infielder back in the lineup soon.

Toronto acquired second baseman Lenyn Sosa from the Chicago White Sox back in April to give the lineup some more pop. Yet, he struggled to hit for power in Toronto and was placed on the 10-day IL on May 28.

Sosa began a rehab assignment on June 22, but he’s had some setbacks, which led to the team placing him on the 60-day IL on August 2. Yet, the team announced he’s restarting his rehab assignment in Single-A Dunedin.

“Continuing rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays,” MLB.com’s injury report read about Sosa.

Sosa appeared in 28 games with the Blue Jays before the injury and has played in 40 games this season between Toronto and the White Sox. He’s hitting .195 with 1 home run and 9 RBIs this season, with his lone home run coming with the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays acquired Sosa to add some pop to the lineup, but he struggled to do that. The second baseman hit 22 home runs and had 75 RBIs last season.

Although Sosa is beginning his rehab assignment, his future in Toronto is murky. Charles McAdoo is playing well since being recalled, while Josh Smith has also fit in nicely since being acquired by the Texas Rangers.

So, Sosa could be a DFA candidate if he returns this season.

Blue Jays Are Heating Up

Toronto struggled mightily this season, but since the trade deadline, the Blue Jays have played well.

The Blue Jays have won the first three games of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox and will look for the sweep on Thursday. After Wednesday’s win, Blue Jays manager John Schneider believes the team is starting to gel and get some bounces.

“Maybe the baseball gods are changing their minds about us after about 10 months,” Schneider said.

Schneider, meanwhile, also believes the young players they have called up have sparked the team.

“There are some young guys bringing some energy and some guys who have some things to prove,” Schneider said. “That rubs off on everyone. It’s a good feeling right now.”

The Blue Jays are now 59-63 and just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

Toronto Adds Veteran Reliever

Amid the hot streak, the Blue Jays claimed veteran closer Paul Sewald off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Sewald struggled this season, but the Blue Jays need fresh arms and believe they can find the right spots for him.

“Veteran guy. We’ve seen him a lot, he’s had some really good years and kind of a weird down year this year. We’re at the point looking for a little bit of stability. It’s tough to find a (player) who’s been around in the big-leagues and been in some big spots at this time of year,” said Schneider. “It’s been kind of a weird year for him keeping the ball in the park. We’re just going try to tighten up some matchups for him.”

Sewald is 2-5 with a 6.23 ERA in 45 games this season, but is 24-for-27 in saves.