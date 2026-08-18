Blue Jays Announce the Fate of Five-Year MLB Infielder

The Toronto Blue Jays injury issues have plagued them throughout 2026, and while they’ve seemingly turned a corner as of late, they’ve had to use a much larger roster this season than originally intended.

As a result, we’ve seen some players get significant opportunities, and while some have taken the ball and run with it, others struggled mightily, and now, the Blue Jays have made an official announcement on the fate of a player that fits into the latter category.

Lenyn Sosa Activated, Assigned to Triple-A

That player would be 26-year-old infielder Lenyn Sosa, who got plenty of chances through the early parts of the season, but unfortunately, just as it appeared he may be finding his footing in Toronto, he went down with an injury.

Now, the infield (outside of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) is healthy once more, and with the team acquiring Josh Smith ahead of the trade deadline, Sosa’s place in this organization was seemingly taken. That has likely now been confirmed, as the Blue Jays revealed on Tuesday that Sosa has been activated from the 60-day IL, and after clearing outright assessment waivers, he has officially been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

Down in Triple-A, Sosa is great depth for this organization, but with the likes of Smith, Kazuma Okamoto, Ernie Clement, Andres Gimenez and Charles McAdoo with George Springer in the DH role, Sosa’s opportunities won’t come often for Toronto now. In his limited time this year, Sosa struggled immensely, hitting .188 with a .480 OPS and just 1 home run and 6 RBI in 28 games played, and given the frustration among fans, most will be happy that he’s not being activated to the MLB roster.

Blue Jays are Back in the Wild Card Race

During the time Sosa has been out, the Blue Jays have turned a corner in a big way, and on the back of the lineup finding their rhythm once more, and now they’ve won six straight series as the team are back within just one game of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays begin a series with the division rival Tampa Bay Rays before battling the New York Yankees once more, and if they can keep that momentum going, this is a team that has shown in 2025 that with momentum on their side, they can take down anyone in Major League Baseball.

With a great pitching staff that only got better at the deadline, the Jays are now looking like the team many expected them to be coming into the 2026 season, and with no true need for a veteran like Lenyn Sosa on this roster, it just shows how good Toronto can be when healthy, so now we’ll wait and see if they can capitalize on all this momentum moving forward.