Toronto Blue Jays Announce Major Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Series

After defeating the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at the Rogers Centre on Monday.

After Sunday afternoon’s win over the Orioles, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced major news regarding right-handed starting pitcher Trey Yesavage, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 due to left knee inflammation.

Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Series

From Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae on X:

Trey Yesavage will pitch Wednesday in Buffalo and should line him up for Sunday or Monday in Baltimore.

“Most likely Monday.”

– John Schneider

From Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith on X: Correction via Blue Jays: plan is Tuesday for Yesavage

Correction via Blue Jays: plan is Tuesday for Yesavage https://t.co/khbvkJXdXE — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 13, 2026

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage

Yesavage, 23, began the year on the IL due to a shoulder injury. The Blue Jays activated him on April 28.

This season, Yesavage has posted a 3.65 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings with Toronto.

The Blue Jays called Yesavage up to the big leagues for his MLB debut in September last year. He made just three regular-season starts in 2025.

Yesavage became a postseason hero for the Blue Jays despite having barely any big-league experience.

During the 2025 playoffs, Yesavage recorded a 3.58 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings.

With the Blue Jays fighting for a playoff spot, the team needs Yesavage back as soon as possible.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series victor over the Orioles at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto won six of its last 10 games.

The Blue Jays are one game back of the Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Game 1 of the Blue Jays’ series against the Tigers is slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.