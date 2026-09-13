Toronto Blue Jays Announce Major Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Series

After Sunday afternoon’s win over the Orioles, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced major news regarding right-handed starting pitcher Trey Yesavage, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 due to left knee inflammation.
Toronto Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Series
Yesavage, 23, began the year on the IL due to a shoulder injury. The Blue Jays activated him on April 28.
This season, Yesavage has posted a 3.65 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings with Toronto.
The Blue Jays called Yesavage up to the big leagues for his MLB debut in September last year. He made just three regular-season starts in 2025.
Yesavage became a postseason hero for the Blue Jays despite having barely any big-league experience.
During the 2025 playoffs, Yesavage recorded a 3.58 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings.
With the Blue Jays fighting for a playoff spot, the team needs Yesavage back as soon as possible.
Toronto Blue Jays Right Now
The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series victor over the Orioles at the Rogers Centre.
Toronto won six of its last 10 games.
The Blue Jays are one game back of the Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot.
Game 1 of the Blue Jays’ series against the Tigers is slated to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Monday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced major Trey Yesavage news ahead of their upcoming series against the Tigers.
Toronto Blue Jays Announce Major Trey Yesavage News Before Tigers Series