Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News During Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was placed on the 7-day concussion list on Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update Amid Rays Series

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing a full workout today and will be reassessed later, said John Schneider. If all goes to plan, he could play in a rehab game with Dunedin tomorrow. The Blue Jays are “looking at Saturday as the target date for earliest activation” if progress continues.”

Guerrero left Friday’s win over the Yankees after being kneed in the head by New York shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a baserunning collision near third base.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero has had a rough season at the plate for his standards, hitting just .263/.337/.356 with seven home runs and 46 RBI across 115 games.

Guerrero has dealt with several injuries this year but avoided an IL stint until his concussion.

He recently missed time with a hamstring issue and backed out of the All-Star Game after being voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman due to a back problem.

Toronto signed Guerrero to a 14-year, $500 million extension in spring 2025.

In his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero has a slash line of .286/.363/.481 with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays won the first game of the three-game set against the Rays 10-5 on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays won two of three games against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto has won seven of its last 10 games.

The Blue Jays are in fourth place in the American League East with a 62-65 record. They are 14 games back of the Rays for first place in the division and half a game back of the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot.