Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News During Rays Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Getty
Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr leaves their August 14th game against the New York Yankees.

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin Game 2 of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced an update on first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was placed on the 7-day concussion list on Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Update Amid Rays Series

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after getting kneed in the head by Ryan McMahon #19 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during a game at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing a full workout today and will be reassessed later, said John Schneider. If all goes to plan, he could play in a rehab game with Dunedin tomorrow. The Blue Jays are “looking at Saturday as the target date for earliest activation” if progress continues.”

Guerrero left Friday’s win over the Yankees after being kneed in the head by New York shortstop George Lombard Jr. in a baserunning collision near third base.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Guerrero has had a rough season at the plate for his standards, hitting just .263/.337/.356 with seven home runs and 46 RBI across 115 games.

Guerrero has dealt with several injuries this year but avoided an IL stint until his concussion.

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 8: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

He recently missed time with a hamstring issue and backed out of the All-Star Game after being voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman due to a back problem.

Toronto signed Guerrero to a 14-year, $500 million extension in spring 2025.

In his eight-season MLB career, Guerrero has a slash line of .286/.363/.481 with 190 home runs and 637 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays waves to fans after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays won the first game of the three-game set against the Rays 10-5 on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Blue Jays won two of three games against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre.

Toronto has won seven of its last 10 games.

The Blue Jays are in fourth place in the American League East with a 62-65 record. They are 14 games back of the Rays for first place in the division and half a game back of the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News During Rays Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x