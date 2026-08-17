Atlanta Braves All-Star Pitcher Receives High Praise Amid Surprising Season

The Atlanta Braves have enjoyed a very successful season thus far, as they are atop the NL East with a 7.5-game division lead, and are vying for the best record in MLB with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Perhaps the biggest surprise for the Braves this season has been the starting rotation, which has been outstanding under new pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

Despite dealing with some injuries to the rotation and not having dominant arms, the Braves’ starting staff has been one of the best groups in MLB. One under-the-radar pitcher who has not received as much recognition is left-hander Martin Perez. The former Texas Rangers All-Star is quietly having a great season.

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Martin Perez Receives High Praise for Quality Campaign Thus Far

In a recent story for MLB.com, writer Brian Murphy named 10 ‘unheralded’ players who are stepping up for playoff teams this season, and for the Braves, Murphy named Martin Perez:

“While the Braves have tried to weather a handful of rotation injuries, one of their best starters is a 35-year-old soft-tossing southpaw whom they designated for assignment back in April. In his first start after being re-signed, Pérez dealt six scoreless innings, and that was a sign of things to come. The 15-year vet with a 4.32 career ERA has a 2.96 ERA over 106 1/3 frames this season.”

“Whom they designated for assignment”, yep, you read that right- the Braves were ready to let go of Perez earlier in the season.

Oh, and for those who don’t know what ‘unheralded’ means, because I was right there with you, here’s the definition:

“The word unheralded is an adjective. It means coming without warning, or happening without public praise, notice, or advance fame.”

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More on Perez’s Braves Tenure

Martin Perez is in his first season with the Atlanta Braves.

His pitching record this year is 8-6 with a pWAR of 2.6, and he has an ERA+ of 140, which would be a career high for Perez.

The 15-year MLB veteran has played for seven different teams, but at age 35, he could earn a contract extension with Atlanta after his one-year deal runs out later this year.

But yep, ‘unheralded’ is a great way to describe Perez, who seriously was DFA’d and made it all the way to free agency before the Braves re-signed him to a minor league deal in mid-April, and since his contract was selected on April 17, he’s been with the big-league club ever since.