Blue Jays Get Bad Injury News on 9-Year Veteran Infielder During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a playoff push and were handed some bad injury news.

Toronto is in the midst of a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals. The Blue Jays won the first game of the series 9-1 to get back to .500 and is 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Toronto enters play with a record of 71-71.

Toronto Blue Jays Get Bad Injury News on Luis Urias

Toronto has dealt with a plethora of injuries this season, and veteran infielder Luis Urias is one of them.

The Blue Jays acquired Urias from the Arizona Diamondbacks for cash, and the former top prospect fit in well in Toronto. Urias became a utility infielder for the Blue Jays and hit .250 with 3 home runs and 8 RBIs in 26 games.

However, Urias was placed on the 10-day IL on August 7 due to a right quad strain. He was sent on a rehab assignment on Sept. 3, but the injury has flared back up, and he’s now shut down.

“Luis Urias re-injured his right quad prior to a scheduled rehab assignment with high-A Dunedin on Thursday. He’ll be shut back down from baseball activity,” Blue Jays insider Arden Zwelling wrote on X.

With Urias shut down, it’s unclear if he will have enough time to return this season. Zwelling didn’t give a timeframe, and he already needed multiple games in the minors on a rehab assignment anyway, after missing over a month.

Unfortnately, it does appear Toronto will have to play the rest of the season without Urias. The Blue Jays, however, did acquire Josh Smith at the trade deadline, who can fill his role along with Charles McAdoo.

Urias is in his 9th MLB season, as he made his debut in 2018 with the San Diego Padres. The 29-year-old is hitting .232 with 63 home runs and 229 RBIs in his MLB career over 608 games.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month and are back in playoff contention.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider believes Toronto is just doing the little things better.

“Our at-bats have definitely been better and we’ve gotten some timely hitting,” Schneider said. “We got a lot of hits in the month of August as a team. We’re doing the little things better, we’re playing better defense. We’re keeping games where they should be better than we did at the beginning of the year. Then, the offense has kind of picked up a little bit.”

The Blue Jays are 71-71.