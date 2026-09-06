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Toronto Blue Jays Star Brett Bateman Sends Out Viral Post During Royals Series

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TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 16: Brett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to third base in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals will finish their series in Missouri.

The Blue Jays have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 4-3 on Saturday.

Brett Bateman finished with one hit and one walk.

Blue Jays Star Bateman Sends Out Viral Post

GettyBrett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

During their series with the Royals, Bateman sent out a post to Instagram that had over 20,000 likes (in less than 24 hours).

He wrote: “🦇🧍‍♂️n’ squad”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Toronto Blue Jays: “Brett – this is a really nice post thank you”

Myles Straw: “Baittttt”

@rebslaudi18: “Brett Bateman is literally a superstar on that baseball field 🤩😮‍💨⚾️💙🤍”

@tristan.tenuta28: “Where were you when the Jays traded for Brett Bateman”

GettyBrett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@user615844928: “You can feel the aura from across the border 🥶”

@tylerarmes: “King of Toronto 🫡🤝”

@golfbowser: “brett how do you have so much aura”

GettyBrett Bateman #21 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a bunt single in the seventh inning of an MLB game against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Bateman is in the middle of his rookie season in the MLB.

He was recently traded to the Blue Jays (via the Chicago Cubs).

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on August 2: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired OF Brett Bateman & INF Ty Southisene from the Cubs in exchange for RHP Kevin Gausman.”

Bateman is batting .327 with seven RBIs, 16 runs and three stolen bases in his first 24 games.

Looking At The Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Blue Jays are the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 72-71 record in 143 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.

On Monday night, the Blue Jays will remain on the road to visit the Athletics in California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Star Brett Bateman Sends Out Viral Post During Royals Series

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