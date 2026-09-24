Toronto Blue Jays Legend Jose Bautista Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays will have the day off following a series with the Baltimore Orioles.

They were eliminated from playoff contention during the series.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

Blue Jays Legend Jose Bautista Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “I wanted to share Zander Marshall’s story and the incredible work happening to help children like him. Zander is living with SURF1 Leigh syndrome, a rare and devastating mitochondrial disease. A groundbreaking gene therapy is now moving into one of the final stages before human clinical trials, with the hope of beginning a trial in 2027. There’s a lot of hope behind this work, and the potential to change the future for children and families affected by this disease. I’m honoured to help shine a light on Zander and the One Shot to Live campaign. If you’d like to learn more about his story or support the campaign, you can find more information and donate at the link in my bio. ❤️🙏”

Reactions To His Post

There were nearly 3,000 likes on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mapleleafseveryday: “Always a class act Jose 🫡”

@established.77: “Beautiful message Jose.”

@johngibbons05: “Great humanitarian 👏”

@cure_mito_foundation: “Thank you for the love @joeybats19! Zander is such a special member of our community and deserves the world! 💚⚾️ Help kids like him here: Zander.curemito.org”

@happy.dad12: “Stand up guy, Jose Bautista..💪🏻 miss you on the field!”

@davemcewan: “You’re a great person inside and out @joeybats19 🙌”