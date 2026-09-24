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Toronto Blue Jays Legend Jose Bautista Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 21: Right fielder Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays glances to the dugout during a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 21, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Blue Jays defeated the Royals 9-5. (Photo by Tim Umphrey/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Toronto Blue Jays will have the day off following a series with the Baltimore Orioles.

They were eliminated from playoff contention during the series.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

Blue Jays Legend Jose Bautista Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyJose Bautista acknowledges the crowd before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in game six of the American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

This week, Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “I wanted to share Zander Marshall’s story and the incredible work happening to help children like him. Zander is living with SURF1 Leigh syndrome, a rare and devastating mitochondrial disease. A groundbreaking gene therapy is now moving into one of the final stages before human clinical trials, with the hope of beginning a trial in 2027. There’s a lot of hope behind this work, and the potential to change the future for children and families affected by this disease. I’m honoured to help shine a light on Zander and the One Shot to Live campaign. If you’d like to learn more about his story or support the campaign, you can find more information and donate at the link in my bio. ❤️🙏”

Reactions To His Post

GettyAmerican League All-Star Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts as he is at bat in the first round during the State Farm Home Run Derby at Kauffman Stadium on July 9, 2012 in Kansas City, Missouri.

There were nearly 3,000 likes on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mapleleafseveryday: “Always a class act Jose 🫡”

@established.77: “Beautiful message Jose.”

@johngibbons05: “Great humanitarian 👏”

GettyJose Bautista shakes hands with Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before game six of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

@cure_mito_foundation: “Thank you for the love @joeybats19! Zander is such a special member of our community and deserves the world! 💚⚾️ Help kids like him here: Zander.curemito.org”

@happy.dad12: “Stand up guy, Jose Bautista..💪🏻 miss you on the field!”

@davemcewan: “You’re a great person inside and out @joeybats19 🙌”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Legend Jose Bautista Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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