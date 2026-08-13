Blue Jays Announce Starting Pitchers For Crucial Series vs Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up for a crucial three-game series with the New York Yankees this weekend.

After taking a massive series against the Boston Red Sox, Toronto will be looking to keep up the winning ways against another American League East rival. The Blue Jays have been trying to battle back from a slow start all year long, looking for any sign of momentum to go their way.

As the team gets ready for the matchup with New York, this could define the year for the franchise. Toronto has started to play a little better of late, winning seven of their previous 10 games overall.

But this team remains outside the playoff picture in the AL. So this series with the Yankees could help the case to get back to the postseason, and the sense of urgency is on with this club.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Pitchers

Friday, August 14: RHP Shane Bieber vs RHP Gerrit Cole

Bieber will open the series for the Blue Jays against the Yankees, with the veteran looking to bounce back from his last start. The right-hander allowed five runs on six hits over 5.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the season, Bieber has registered a 5.48 ERA over nine starts. He has not faced off against the Yankees this season.

On the mound for New York in the opener is Cole, who has been excellent for the team this season. Cole has posted a 3.35 ERA over 14 starts this year, in his return from Tommy John surgery.

Saturday, August 15: TBD vs RHP Cam Schlittler

Toronto’s starter for Saturday remains unknown, with manager John Schneider saying there are multiple options on the table. Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson could be one possibility, with righty Lazaro Estrada another.

Woods Richardson has made four appearances for the Blue Jays this year since being traded from the Minnesota Twins, posting a 0.69 ERA in his limited time. As for Estrada, he owns a 4.50 ERA over seven appearances this year.

The Blue Jays will be facing Schlittler in the second game, with the ace sporting a 2.21 ERA over 25 starts. Schlittler fired seven innings in his last outing against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one run on three hits, while striking out 11 batters.

Sunday, August 16: RHP Dylan Cease vs LHP Ryan Weathers

Cease gets the ball in the finale, and he’s been lights out for Toronto all season long. The right-hander is currently one of the favorites to win the AL Cy Young Award, and he will be looking to add to his resume.

This year, Cease owns a 2.40 ERA over 22 starts for the Blue Jays. In his last outing against the Red Sox, Cease allowed three runs on three hits over five innings, striking out seven batters.

The Yankees will be countering with Weathers, a lefty who has posted a 3.69 ERA over 22 starts for New York. In his last start, Weathers allowed one run on one hit over 5.2 innings against the Seattle Mariners.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Yankees on Aug 14-16

First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast on Apple TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. PT/3:07 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast on YES, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday’s finale is scheduled for 10:37 a.m. PT/1:37 p.m. ET, with the game being broadcast on YES, Sportsnet, TVA Sports, and in the MLB app.