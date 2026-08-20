Toronto Blue Jays Announce Starting Pitchers for Series Against Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a series victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday with a 5-1 win.

They’ll have a quick turnaround, though, as they begin a weekend series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Friday and have already announced their probable starting pitchers via MLB.com.

Blue Jays Announce Probable Starters

Friday’s game is still somewhat up in the air, as they haven’t officially listed a starter. However, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, it’s likely to be Spencer Arrighetti or a bullpen day.

The Yankees wrap up their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night, so they have not listed any of their official starters yet.

Friday: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday: Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.42 ERA, 201 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Sunday: Jose Soriano (10-6, 3.23 ERA, 136 strikeouts) vs. TBD

Blue Jays scheduled starters vs. Yankees: Fri, Aug 21 — TBA (likely Spencer Arrighetti start or bullpen day)

Sat, Aug 22 — Dylan Cease

Sun, Aug 23 — José Soriano — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) August 19, 2026

Cease has been the catalyst for the Blue Jays’ rotation this season, firmly putting himself in the conversation for the American League Cy Young.

They boast a 4.06 ERA as a team with a 1.32 WHIP and rank 10th in the league with 1,013 strikeouts.

Blue Jays Right Now

With Thursday’s win, the Blue Jays are now 63-66 overall entering the weekend.

This will be the second time in less than a week that Toronto takes on the Yankees, as they played last weekend and won two out of the three games.

The Blue Jays remain firmly out of the AL East division race, as they’re 14.0 games behind Tampa Bay. However, they’re now just half a game out of a Wild Card spot in the AL.