Blue Jays Announce Exciting Rogers Centre News

The Toronto Blue Jays announced exciting news on Monday as the team revealed the Rogers Centre roof will be open for the first time in 2026.

Due to cold weather in Toronto from March up until this week in May, the team has had the retractable roof of the Rogers Centre closed up to this point. But on Monday, the team opened the roof up as they welcome the Miami Marlins to town for a three-game set.

“For the first time in 2026….” the Blue Jays wrote on X alongside a video of the roof opening up.

The news that the Blue Jays officially opened up the Rogers Centre roof comes not long after ace starting pitcher Kevin Gausman took to social media and pleaded with the team to open it up.

“If the roof is closed tonight we riot,” Gausman wrote on X.

The weather in Toronto today is 19 degrees Celsius or 66 degrees Fahrenheit. It rained all weekend in Toronto, so the Blue Jays are surely excited to have the sun out today, as it’s perfect baseball weather. For the visiting Marlins, they are used to the sun, so they are surely happy the roof is open, too.

Blue Jays Heating Up

The Blue Jays had a very slow start to the season, but the team has been heating up in recent weeks. The team enters Monday’s game against Miami with a 25-28 record. While they are below .500, they are only 1 GB from the third and final Wild Card spot in the American League.

For a team that seemed to be at risk of having a lost season just a few weeks ago, their recent hot streak has them right back in the thick of things in what has been a historically poor American League postseason, as there are only four teams in the entire league with a record above .500. That bodes well for the Blue Jays, who are hoping to sneak into a Wild Card spot, and then make some noise in the playoffs as they look to return to the World Series for a second straight year.

The American League East will be difficult to win, as the Jays are 10.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays, with the New York Yankees in between them. But they have a great chance of capturing a Wild Card spot this year. As long as they can get into the playoff bracket, they’ll have a good chance of doing some damage in the postseason this year.

Blue Jays Getting Healthy

On Monday, the Blue Jays also announced a roster move, as outfielder Nathan Lukes was activated from the IL. The team optioned infielder/outfielder Davis Schneider to Triple-A Buffalo to make room on the roster for Lukes, whose bat will surely help the Jays’ offense.

The team is also hoping for positive news on pitcher Dylan Cease and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who both left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with injuries. Plus, the team is expecting catcher Alejandro Kirk back soon, and pitcher Shane Bieber is also on the way back, as is outfielder Addison Barger. For a Blue Jays team that has suffered so many injuries this season, it’s definitely good news to have some of these guys coming back soon.