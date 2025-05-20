Blue Jays Finally Get What They’ve Been Waiting For From Max Scherzer

For weeks, the Toronto Blue Jays have been ready for Max Scherzer to take a meaningful step forward in his recovery.

After signing the three-time Cy Young winner to bolster their rotation, the team watched him make just one brief appearance on March 29 before right thumb inflammation forced him off the mound and onto the injured list. It’s been a long and frustrating wait, but the Blue Jays have received a very encouraging update on Scherzer.

Scherzer faced live hitters on Tuesday, throwing a 33-pitch live batting practice session that went well, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

For a Blue Jays team that desperately needs starting pitching help, this was the best possible news. With the team currently dealing with one of the worst starting pitching ERAs in baseball, Scherzer’s return can’t come soon enough.

Toronto’s rotation has been held together by duct tape and stopgaps. As of mid-May, they ranked near the bottom of the league with a 4.49 ERA from their starters. Injuries, inconsistency, and underperformance have all played a role.

In recent weeks, the Jays have scrambled to add depth, bringing in Jose Urena and Spencer Turnbull to plug holes.

And now, that hope finally has some momentum behind it.

Scherzer is expected to throw another live batting practice session soon, if all goes according to plan. He could rejoin the Blue Jays’ rotation by his initial target return date of May 29—assuming there are no setbacks in the coming days.

The 40-year-old right-hander has dealt with a string of injuries since 2022, landing on the injured list seven times, often due to thumb or shoulder-related issues. This most recent stretch included two cortisone injections to calm the inflammation in his throwing hand—procedures that have become a common part of his maintenance routine. But this time, the progress feels more real.

When healthy, Scherzer is still one of the most competitive and experienced pitchers in the game. His stuff may not be quite as overpowering as it was during his prime, but his command, pitch sequencing and intensity remain elite.

During spring training, he showed flashes of his vintage self, and the Blue Jays were counting on him to bring stability and leadership to their starting five.

That plan got derailed quickly when he left his March 29 start early, but now—finally—he’s back on the right track.

Of course, with any veteran pitcher coming off multiple injuries, caution is still warranted. The next live session will be crucial, and the Blue Jays will want to see not only durability but also effectiveness.

The wait may be almost over. And it couldn’t come at a better time for Toronto.