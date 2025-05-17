Major Injury Update To Key Slugger Rattles Blue Jays In Tense AL Rivalry Series

The Toronto Blue Jays got some tough news heading into their crucial American League series this weekend. Anthony Santander, one of their key starters, will sit out Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers with hip and shoulder soreness.

It’s not being called a serious injury right now, but more of a precaution to ensure things don’t get worse. Still, not having him available at this point isn’t ideal against the red-hot Tigers.

Santander’s injury reportedly started after a late-game swing on Thursday, which was later confirmed shoulder soreness, per Rotowire.

The Blue Jays are clearly being cautious here, trying to keep him healthy for the stretch run. It’s a smart move, but it definitely leaves the team a bit short-handed during a tough stretch of games.

Toronto’s been struggling to find consistent footing lately with their lineup. They dropped the first game of the Tigers series 5-4, despite home runs from Daulton Varsho and Bo Bichette. The Tigers’ bats eventually came alive, though, with Riley Greene leading the charge, and that momentum has been hard for the Blue Jays to stop this season.

With Santander ruled out, their lineup loses a big piece both at the plate and in the outfield.

Simultaneously, Bowden Francis had a rough outing Friday, giving up four runs in under five innings. He’s also leading the majors in home runs allowed, which is a stat no pitcher wants to lead. The Blue Jays need better performances on the mound if they want to turn things around.

Still, there are some bright spots. Varsho has been heating up since returning from shoulder surgery, blasting his sixth homer in just 12 games. Bichette and Straw also helped keep the offense ticking with timely RBIs. But with injuries mounting and a tough opponent in Detroit, Toronto faces a challenging road ahead.

The Tigers have been rolling lately, riding a four-game winning streak and dominating the AL East with a 9-1 record against division rivals. Their defense has been sharp too, with Javier Baez turning back the clock a little with his play, keeping the momentum on their side.

This injury update shows how quickly things can shift in baseball. The Blue Jays are in a tight division race, and losing a player like Santander, even briefly, could change the course of the series. Fans are hoping this rest helps him bounce back quickly so he can return to helping the team win games.

With the AL East getting more competitive by the day, every game matters. The Blue Jays will need to find ways to step up without Santander while keeping an eye on his recovery. How they handle this moment could say a lot about their resilience this season.

For now, all eyes are on Santander’s progress and the team’s ability to adjust. The next few days will be critical as Toronto continues to monitor his health, and keep pace with their division rivals.

George Springer will likely shift over to right field to try and equate for another Santander absence.