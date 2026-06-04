Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Braves Series Finale

On Thursday Night, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of the three-game series at Truist Park.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost 7-3.

Designated hitter George Springer did not appear in Wednesday’s loss.

Toronto Blue Jays Make George Springer Decision

Ahead of the series finale, the Toronto Blue Jays announced their starting lineup for Thursday’s game.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 6/4 G. Springer DH E. Clement SS V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B C. McAdoo 2B N. Lukes LF M. Straw CF T. Heineman C Y. Piñango RF M. Fluharty SP”

After getting a day off on Wednesday, George Springer is back in the starting lineup and leading off for the Blue Jays as they hope to avoid the sweep.

Springer has served as Toronto’s leadoff hitter in all but two of his starting appearances this season. In 41 games this season, Springer is batting .206, with 33 hits, eight doubles, five home runs, 14 RBIs, 16 runs scored, and a .632 OPS.

His numbers are considerably down from his All-Star campaign last season. 2025 was a return to form for Springer as he finished the year batting .309, with 32 home runs and a .959 OPS.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

After winning the American League last season, and being two outs away from a World Series title, the Blue Jays have struggled in 2026. The team is 29-33, which is 8.5 games back from the division lead. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games and hoping to avoid a sweep against the team with the best record in MLB.

Left-handed reliever Mason Fluharty will make his third start of the season in an opener role for the Blue Jays for the series finale. Fluharty leads MLB with 32 total pitching appearances this season. Meanwhile, right-hander Chad Dallas is expected to follow in a bulk capacity.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup for the series finale.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 6/4 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón SS M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C C. Sale SP”

Former Cy-Young winner Chris Sale will make his 12th start of the season for Atlanta. He enters Thursday’s game with an 8-3 record, and a 2.01 ERA across 67 innings pitched.