5-Year Toronto Blue Jays 3.13 ERA Pitcher Joins New Team Amid MLB Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays head into the offseason having missed the MLB playoffs. While they can’t be happy about this development, the additions of Dylan Cease, Tyler Rogers, and Kazuma Okamoto last winter were bright spots in an otherwise dour year. However, news has emerged about Jackson Rees as Max Scherzer contemplates retirement.

Wednesday features Game 2 of every Wild Card Series. The Atlanta Braves will look to send the Philadelphia Phillies packing, while the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will seek to get back into their respective series against the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, respectively.

5-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Signs With The Baltimore Orioles Amid The MLB Playoffs

The Blue Jays haven’t done any housekeeping since their season concluded, but that isn’t preventing other teams from doing so.

In fact, former Blue Jays player Rees has signed with the Baltimore Orioles.

“Baltimore Orioles signed free agent RHP Jackson Rees to a minor league contract,” according to the MiLB transactions log.

Rees is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound 32-year-old pitcher. He played within the Blue Jays organization for five years.

Looking At Jackson Rees’ Time With The Toronto Blue Jays

Rees first joined the Blue Jays on June 13th, 2018, and was released in March 2024. During his time with the organization, he played in Rookie League, Single-A, High-A, and Triple-A.

He played 95 minor league games with the organization. Rees recorded 165 strikeouts, 11 holds, 10 saves, and a 7-8 win-loss record. He also has a career 3.13 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.

Looking At The Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have some decisions to make during the MLB playoffs.

George Springer, Shane Bieber, Paul Sewald, Yimi Garcia, Patrick Corbin, Luis Urias, and Scherzer are all UFAs. While Scherzer, Springer, and Sewald are all considering retirement (to varying degrees), the Blue Jays will need to decide on the others.

Bieber has been a good fit for the Blue Jays on and off the field. Urias and Corbin were doing well before their injuries.

Sadly, Garcia will likely move on or consider ending his career.

One way or another, the Blue Jays will have work to do sooner rather than later. But for now, they are in no rush.