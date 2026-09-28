Blue Jays’ Jose Berrios $48 Million Decision on the Clock

The Toronto Blue Jays weren’t supposed to already be thinking about the offseason.

They were supposed to be getting ready for the playoffs, but they missed the postseason altogether after a 2025 season that ended in extra innings of Game 7 of the World Series.

It accelerates the decision timeline on everything just a bit. While there isn’t a rush necessarily, there’s also nothing to think about now except the future.

That brings Jose Berrios into a bit of focus, even though he’s a player who mostly feels like he’s in the past.

The Blue Jays didn’t get anything from Berrios in the 2026 season, but he’s still got a contract going forward in Toronto, if he wants it.

Jose Berrios Contract

In the Berrios contract with the Blue Jays, he had an opt-out built in for after the 2026 season.

If he takes the opt-out, Berrios would go into the free agent pool and be able to sign with a new MLB team.

The opt-out, though, would negate the two years and $48 million in total value that remains on Berrios’ contract.

Given his status at the moment, that seems quite unlikely.

“Berrios underwent Tommy John surgery in May and will not be going anywhere with two years and $48 million left on his deal,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote earlier in September.

Since the Tommy John surgery likely will stop Berrios from even being ready for the start of next season (potential lockout notwithstanding), it’s much wiser for him to take the payday.

The Blue Jays will eventually have to see what Berrios has left in his right arm. And he’s almost certainly going to remain under contract long enough for them to find out.

How Shane Bieber Factors Into Picture

The Blue Jays won’t be losing Berrios this offseason, assuming he makes the very obvious decision and stays in his current contract.

They could be done with Shane Bieber, though. The veteran right-hander and former Cy Young winner is going to be a free agent.

The Blue Jays will have to decide if they have room for Bieber, especially considering his injury troubles.

Whether it’s with Toronto or elsewhere, Bieber may not sign a long-term deal.

“Another former Cy Young winner has started just 11 games this year in an injury-pocked campaign,” Passan writes. “Still just 31, Bieber will get a one-year make-good deal in an effort to land that long-term deal that to this point has eluded him.”

If the Blue Jays lose Bieber, Berrios could end up being even more important, even if his opt-in decision will be a no-brainer.

Where Was Jose Berrios?

For that matter, some fans may simply be wondering what the heck happened to Berrios.

He was injured, and he had surgery on his right elbow in May — Tommy John surgery, which usually has about a year’s worth of recovery.

Berrios may not be at the level anymore where he would’ve changed Toronto’s season all by himself.

But the Blue Jays never got the chance to find out, and now they’ll just be waiting to see what Berrios might look like after a long rehab.