Blue Jays Provide Latest Update on Anthony Santander

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided the latest update on Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander’s return to the baseball field.

Santander has not played at all this year following left shoulder labral tear surgery in the offseason. There haven’t been many updates on him recently, but now we finally have one, and it’s positive news.

Anthony Santander Gets Positive Update

According to Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Santander has been hitting off a machine in Dunedin, and the team is hopeful he can hit live pitching next week, with the aim of him returning to the Blue Jays’ lineup before the year is over.

“Anthony Santander is still trying to return this season. John Schneider says he’s been hitting off a machine in Dunedin and hopes to face live pitchers next week. We’ll see. #BlueJays,” wrote Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson on X.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith, the switch-hitter has been hitting from both sides of the plate as he hopes to make his long-awaited return to Toronto’s lineup with just 27 games left in the Blue Jays’ 2026 schedule.

“Anthony Santander taking swings from both sides of the plate with a view towards returning to the Blue Jays’ OF mix in 2026 per John Schneider. No clear timeline as of now but that’s the goal,” Nicholson-Smith wrote on X.

Blue Jays Need Santander’s Power

Toronto signed Santander to a five-year, $92.5 million deal two years ago as a free agent, with the hope that he would hit 40 home runs for the team, which is what he did during his last season with the Baltimore Orioles, when he hit 44 for them.

But Santander had a terrible first season with the Blue Jays, playing in just 54 games and hitting just 6 home runs with a .565 OPS and a -1.0 bWAR. He also dealt with plenty of injuries.

The team was hoping they could get him back healthy for this season, but that has not worked out to this point.

However, now that he appears to be closing in on a return to the lineup in September, Toronto could certainly use the home-run power that he brings for the stretch run.

The Blue Jays are currently 3.5 GB of the third and final American League Wild Card spot, so every single game down the stretch is going to be extremely important if the team wants to sneak into the playoffs.

Say what you want about Santander’s tenure in Toronto so far, and it has been majorly disappointing, to be sure. Yet, he has something that very few players in the Blue Jays’ lineup have, which is legitimate home-run power. After all, there is a reason why Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins signed him to a big contract in the first place.

Hopefully, the Blue Jays can get a healthy Santander back for the last few weeks of the season, as having his bat in the lineup could be the difference between the team making and missing the playoffs in what has been a disappointing season for Toronto.