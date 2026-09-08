Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big George Springer News During Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into Game 2 against the Oakland Athletics with a chip on their shoulder. At the same time, other Blue Jays news has emerged with George Springer.

Tonight’s game starts at 9:40 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big George Springer News

After the disappointment of Game 1, the Blue Jays decided to switch up the lineup for Game 2.

One of the biggest changes involved Springer.

“Blue Jays 9/8

B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

J. Smith LF

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Giménez SS

J. Sánchez DH

E. Clement 2B

J. Soriano SP,” Underdog MLB reported.

Springer has primarily been the Blue Jays designated hitter for the 2026 season.

John Schneider Offers Thoughts on Josh Smith

Recently, Josh Smith came into the lineup during their Kansas City Royals series.

At the time, John Schneider heralded Smith as an underrated asset.

“When we acquired him, it was under the radar,” Schneider said via MLB.com. “We still think he’s a good player who was having a down year. There are some things, mechanically, for him to get back to.”

“He was aware of that, too. … He made some pretty quick adjustments.”