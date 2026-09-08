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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big George Springer News During Athletics Series

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Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 28: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run in the fifth inning during a game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into Game 2 against the Oakland Athletics with a chip on their shoulder. At the same time, other Blue Jays news has emerged with George Springer.

Tonight’s game starts at 9:40 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big George Springer News

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays grounds into a two-run fielder’s choice during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

After the disappointment of Game 1, the Blue Jays decided to switch up the lineup for Game 2.

One of the biggest changes involved Springer.

“Blue Jays 9/8

B. Bateman CF
N. Lukes RF
V. Guerrero Jr. 1B
A. Kirk C
J. Smith LF
K. Okamoto 3B
A. Giménez SS
J. Sánchez DH
E. Clement 2B

J. Soriano SP,” Underdog MLB reported.

Springer has primarily been the Blue Jays designated hitter for the 2026 season.

John Schneider Offers Thoughts on Josh Smith

Josh Smith
GettyToronto Blue Jays make Josh Smith announcement before Cleveland Guardians finale.

Recently, Josh Smith came into the lineup during their Kansas City Royals series.

At the time, John Schneider heralded Smith as an underrated asset.

“When we acquired him, it was under the radar,” Schneider said via MLB.com. “We still think he’s a good player who was having a down year. There are some things, mechanically, for him to get back to.”

“He was aware of that, too. … He made some pretty quick adjustments.”

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big George Springer News During Athletics Series

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