Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision After he Pulls Out of All-Star Game

The Toronto Blue Jays made a change to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Toronto is set to close out its three-game series on Sunday, as the finale also serves as the rubber match. On Saturday, Guerrero was announced as the starting first baseman, but he opted to decline the invitation and focus on getting healthy, as he has a nagging back injury.

However, despite Guerrero dealing with a back injury, he’s back playing first base on Sunday after being the DH on Saturday.

The Blue Jays’ lineup in the series finale is as follows:

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Kirk C

D. Varsho CF

E. Clement SS

S. Keys DH

L. Urías 2B

Y. Piñango LF

Although Guerrero withdrew from the All-Star Game, he will still continue to play for the Blue Jays and is back at first base.

Guerrero has struggled offensively this season as he’s hitting .265 with 4 home runs and 35 RBIs.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Guerrero Jr. Explains Decision to Decline ASG

Although Guerrero is struggling offensively, he was still voted in as the starter due to how popular he is.

However, he decided to turn down the All-Star Game invite as he wanted to focus on getting healthy and putting the team first.

“Before I take a decision like this, I always talk to my family, some of the veteran guys here,” Guerrero said through interpreter Hector Lebron. “As you guys know, I’ve been having a little bit of issues with my lower back. That comes first, for me to get ready, to prepare myself for my team to have a strong second half. That was the main thing in my decision.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider felt like Guerrero turning down the invite was a sign of him growing up and putting the team first.

“It shows maturity. Taking a little bit of a physical blow will be good for him and hopefully he puts his best foot forward for us after the break. He understands and respects how special it is to be voted in, but at the same time wants to do what’s best for the Jays, which I think is most important.”

Blue Jays Looking for Series Win

Toronto won the series opener on Friday before being blown out on Saturday.

The Blue Jays suffered an 11-0 loss in a game in which Toronto had just one hit. Logan Gilbert was dominant for Seattle, and Ernie Clement felt like that was the best he’s ever seen him, which Schneider agreed with.

“I mean, he’s good, right?” Schneider said. “We’ve seen him a bunch, he’s seen us a bunch. The fastball was good, up to 99, and the slider … you know, he had good stuff. You could kind of tell from the get-go he was pretty good. So that was a good old-fashioned [butt]-kicking on the Fourth of July.”

The Blue Jays are 42-47 and are 3 games back of a Wild Card spot.