Toronto Blue Jays Can Save MLB Season With One Move

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ playoff chances took a hit on Tuesday night when they lost 10-1 to the Detroit Tigers. Yet, they are not completely out of the AL Wild Card race. That is a testament to how messy things are in the AL. It’s also proof that the Blue Jays can still make the MLB playoffs, and the key might lie with Spencer Miles.

A messy game from Michael Lorenzen, Spencer Arrighetti, and Joe Mantiply has left the Blue Jays’ playoff hopes in shambles.

Yet, the dream is still alive.

Toronto Blue Jays Playoff Chances: MLB Playoffs Can Still Happen If This One Thing Happens

Their current series against the Tigers has not gone as they had hoped. However, they can still make the MLB playoffs.

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith has outlined how the Blue Jays can still punch their ticket to the postseason:

“Blue Jays lose 10-1 to the Tigers. Just didn’t get enough going offensively while Michael Lorenzen allowed five runs. Jays are now 75-77 with 10 games to go, 2.0 games behind CLE. For Jays to make it, they’d have to go something like 7-3 while CLE goes 5-5,” Nicholson-Smith wrote after the Blue Jays loss.

There you have it. For the Blue Jays to make the playoffs, the one things that needs to happen is simple: win more games than the other team.

Wheels Are Coming Off the Toronto Blue Jays At the Wrong Time

This season, the Blue Jays’ theme boils down to two things: injuries and underperforming stars.

That has been the kryptonite for a team that was once a favorite to reach the World Series in the American League. Now, that feels like a distant dream.

Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Jameson Taillon, Cody Ponce, and Jose Berrios are all in various states of injury and recovery.

Taillon and Berrios are out for the season. Bieber, Yesavage, and Ponce could return at some point.

Toronto Blue Jays Must Make Spencer Miles a Starter

Despite this season feeling like a disaster at different times, Miles has been a bright spot for a team desperate for good news.

John Schneider spoke recently about their potential future plans involving Miles.

“John Schneider says the #BlueJays will plan out Spencer Miles’ future role this offseason, but it’s obvious where this is headed: “… I think the potential is there to be a starter. He’s got the weapons to be a starter,” Schneider said via Keegan Matheson.

Miles is a 26-year-old pitcher who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants. In 46 appearances, he has collected 86 strikeouts, four holds, two saves, a 2.71 ERA, along with a 1.06 WHIP.

In his last three appearances, Miles has nine strikeouts and a save in five innings pitched, surrendering only one hit.

If the Blue Jays want to salvage their season, stretching Miles into a starter might be the way to do it. It can help give Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Max Scherzer more rest in between starts, and give them another option if Yesavage isn’t quite ready.

Buckle up, Blue Jays fans, things are coming down to the wire.