Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Cut 28-Year-Old For Anthony Santander

The Toronto Blue Jays could sure use the power of Anthony Santander’s bat. And if everything goes right over the next week (or so), the Blue Jays could get exactly that.

Especially if his rehab assignment goes well.

This Blue Jays news comes during their series against the Oakland Athletics. They are down 1-0 in the series after a lackluster game Monday night. Tuesday night’s game will be broadcast at 9:40 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Predicted to Part Ways With 28-Year-Old Player

If the Blue Jays get back the bat of Santander, that could be a major game-changer for the team. Especially if he can reach the same level of play that he displayed in 2024, when he recorded a career-high 44 home runs.

However, to make room for Santander, someone would need to be sent down, and at least one person believes the player who would draw the short end of the bat would be Jesus Sanchez.

“Have to imagine a Santander activation likely necessitates a Jesus Sanchez move. Really eager to see what Santander can provide this #BlueJays team. Fingers crossed the rehab assignment goes as planned,” Daniele Franceschi wrote.

Have to imagine a Santander activation likely necessitates a Jesus Sanchez move. Really eager to see what Santander can provide this #BlueJays team. Fingers crossed the rehab assignment goes as planned. #BlueJays50 https://t.co/IDEPAT4t5H — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) September 8, 2026

Santander is a 31-year-old player who has yet to pick up the bat for a game in 2026.

Predicting that Sanchez would be sent down is almost a given at this point. He has missed more catches than he should at this stage of the regular season.

Not only that, but his offense hasn’t been blowing the doors off the batting cage. If Santander is half the batter that he was in 2024, Sanchez has to be the one who is sent down to make room.

The Latest on Anthony Santander

An update on Santander was given before Monday night’s game against the Athletics.

John Schneider shed light on the plan for Santander.

“Anthony Santander will begin a rehab assignment with the triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday. Plan is for him to DH his first game and then begin playing the outfield. He’ll need several games to regain timing before Blue Jays activate him,” Arden Zwelling reported.

In another post, he shared the plan, positionally speaking.

“Once Santander’s activated, Blue Jays envision most of his playing time coming as an outfielder. He could also get the occasional DH day against right-handed pitching,” Zwelling posted.

This is probably the best way to maximize the use of Santander.

Given the Blue Jays’ lack of power this year, getting a big bat like Santander back could be a more impactful addition to the lineup than another pitcher.

One way or another, there is reason to celebrate, as well as reason to be cautiously optimistic.