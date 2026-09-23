Toronto Blue Jays Eliminated By Baltimore Orioles

The worst possible Toronto Blue Jays news has come true. Following their 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles, they have been mathematically eliminated from the 2026 MLB Playoffs.

Before their first game of the doubleheader against the Orioles, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic laid out how the Blue Jays could be eliminated on Wednesday.

“With the White Sox and Guardians’ wins today, the #BlueJays will be mathematically eliminated with 1 more loss, or 1 more win by both the White Sox and Guardians,” Bannon wrote on Tuesday night.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Disappointing 2026 Season

Long before their recent run of rough games, the Blue Jays have faced countless injuries that kicked off their season with a bad omen.

The Blue Jays have lost Max Scherzer, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Patrick Corbin, Yimi Garcia, Jose Berrios, Anthony Santander, Addison Barger, and Alejandro Kirk to injury for a varying number of games.

Not to mention that a few of their stars couldn’t quite muster up a good offensive campaign. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, George Springer, and Ernie Clement all had down years in a few different aspects.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, it was death by a thousand cuts.

Looking Back At The Toronto Blue Jays’ 2025 World Series Run

This season was a far cry from their 2025 World Series appearance.

In 2025, the Blue Jays finished atop the American League East with a 94-68 record. After them were the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and the Orioles, rounding out the division.

Last year, Springer led the way offensively with 32 home runs. They also had the bat of Bo Bichette, who exploded for 18 home runs and 94 RBIs.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they never got their mojo back this year. At least, not to the same extent that they did in 2025.

And that, ultimately led to their downfall. Now, they will pick up the pieces and play out the rest of the season wondering what could have been.