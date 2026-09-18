Toronto Blue Jays’ Kazuma Okamoto Has Big News Emerge Amid MLB Playoff Push

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to have struck the jackpot with their winter signing of Kazuma Okamoto. The rookie slugger had news emerge during their MLB playoff push. Today’s Blue Jays news also includes another player promotion.

That push continues on Friday, September 18th, with a game against the Texas Rangers. The Blue Jays are tied with the Rangers in the standings, with both clubs being two games back of the Cleveland Guardians, who occupy the final AL Wild Card Position.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Kazuma Okamoto Named To 2026 Rookie Team

In the middle of their playoff push over the last two weeks of the regular season, MLB shared news that Okamoto was named to the 2026 All-Debut Team.

The only restriction for this best-rookies list is that the rookie had to play their first MLB game in 2026.

“Big Oak’s had his ups and downs in coming over from Japan as a 30-year-old ‘rookie,’ but a late-season tear is evidence that the six-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star is finding his way,” Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com wrote. “Okamoto’s 33rd homer set the obscure record for single-season blasts by a right-handed Japanese rookie. He’s been 10% better than league average.”

Okamoto is a 30-year-old utility player enjoying his first year with the Blue Jays after signing a four-year, $60 million commitment this past offseason.

Looking At The Rest of the 2026 MLB All-Debut Team

This is a great honor for Okamoto, who has been one of the Blue Jays’ bright spots during a turbulent season.

Here is every other player named to the All-Debut Team:

Making a surprise appearance at the end of the list is Spencer Miles from the Blue Jays bullpen. Miles has also been a big part of the Blue Jays team this year, helping bring stability to the bullpen and doing everything that management has asked of him.

However, the Blue Jays are not focused on personal accolades. They are more concerned with making the most of the final days of their regular season.

FanGraphs reports that Toronto still has a 24.1 percent chance of making the playoffs. All they have to do is win as many of their final nine games as possible against the Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, and Cincinnati Reds.

If Okamoto keeps launching the ball like he has this year, the Blue Jays have a good chance to make that 24.1 turn into 100.