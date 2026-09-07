Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Promote 4.82 ERA Strikeout Machine Before Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped their last game against the Kansas City Royals. Some early pitching trouble with Spencer Arrighetti on the mound (and a couple of defensive miscues to boot) resulted in a 6-1 loss. Despite this, the Blue Jays have announced news regarding Gage Stanifer.

The Blue Jays start a new series against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, featuring a start from their ace, Dylan Cease, against Jacob Lopez.

Tonight’s game is a late one, beginning at 8:05 PM Mountain Time, 10:05 Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Promote 4.82 ERA Strikeout Machine

After their Game 3 loss to the Royals, the Blue Jays revealed a transaction.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting RHP Gage Stanifer to Buffalo (Triple-A). Stanifer had a 4.82 ERA along with 133 strikeouts in 97.0 innings for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats,” Chase Ford reported late on September 6th.

Stanifer is a 22-year-old pitching prospect for the Blue Jays.

Looking at Gage Stanifer, the Strikeout Machine

Stanifer is enjoying another solid season for the Blue Jays.

For the second consecutive season, he is enjoying high strikeouts per nine innings.

Stanifer has played 28 games in 2026. In those games, he has 12.34 strikeouts per nine innings (K/9). Similarly, in 27 games in 2025, he recorded 13.17 K/9.

That’s an incredibly encouraging sign for the Blue Jays.

Scouting Report on Gage Stanifer

Stanifer is the 10th-best prospect, according to the Blue Jays MiLB website.

As for what fans can expect from Stanifer, the site’s scouting report sums it up well.

“His breakout season featured a velocity bump up to the 94-96 mph range, which gets on hitters in a blink thanks to his quick arm action,” the report states. “As if that wasn’t enough, the heater has exceptional ride (17-20 inches of induced vertical break) and ample armside run that can give hitters fits. (It’s been closer to 92-94 mph in 2026, though it’s still getting whiffs with that movement profile.) His 83-86 mph slider has a gyro shape and drops almost straight down; batters didn’t have a single hit off it in Single-A in 2025. The changeup still lags behind and will be crucial to his development.”

“But, if Stanifer can take even a small step forward with his control, he could position himself as a long-term option in Toronto’s rotation.”

With everything that has happened with the Blue Jays rotation this year, like the injuries to Trey Yesavage, Jose Berrios, and Cody Ponce, it should feel nice for Blue Jays fans to get some good news for a change.

And looking at Stanifer’s recent performance, all arrows are pointing up.