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Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Release Disappointing Duo Before Royals Series

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John Schneider, Toronto Blue Jays manager
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Toronto Blue Jays Release Disappointing Duo Before Kansas City Royals series

The Toronto Blue Jays are riding high off their series victory against the Cleveland Guardians. Now, they enter the most important series of the season with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to the beginning of their first clash with the Royals, Blue Jays news emerged regarding Daniel Dominguez and Nicolas Vergara.

Toronto Blue Jays Release Two Disappointing Players

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 21: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays’ first game against the Royals is scheduled for 6:10 PM Mountain Time, or 8:10 PM Eastern Time.

Before that game, the Blue Jays released Dominguez and Vergara.

“DSL Blue Jays Blue released OF Daniel Dominguez. DSL Blue Jays Blue released OF Nicolas Vergara,” is how the transactions are listed in the MiLB Transactions Log.

Dominguez and Vergara are both 18-year-old outfielders. Vergara is 6-foot, 172 pounds, while Dominguez is 5-foot-11 and 163 pounds.

Looking at The Disappointing Seasons of Daniel Dominguez & Nicolas Vergara

World Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Five
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game five of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Vergara and Dominguez both had a disappointing season. However, their years have been disappointing for different reasons.

Vergara joined the Blue Jays on January 18th, 2025. He played 30 games before suffering a string of injuries that kept him out for the entire 2026 season.

In those 30 games prior to 2026, Vergara collected 13 hits, 11 RBIs, five doubles, and one stolen base. Additionally, he recorded a .151 batting average

Conversely, Dominguez signed with the organization on the same day as Vergara. However, he would play both seasons.

But, in a sick twist, Dominguez only played two games in the 2026 season, despite being healthy.

It’s not surprising, though, considering his disappointing .161 batting average in 52 games. Not to mention his 43 strikeouts.

Is There a Path Back to the Toronto Blue Jays For Dominguez & Vergara?

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Brandon Valenzuela #59 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate the team’s 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

While it is very common for minor league players to rejoin a team following their release, it’s highly unlikely that this happens for these two.

Given how they performed before this year, it would be surprising to see them return to the organization.

More likely, they’ll join a different organization. Perhaps they’ll join one with a clearer path to playing time. Whether that is in the minor leagues or even the MLB.

But one thing is certain: the Blue Jays really like position players who can make contact.

Sadly for Dominguez and Vergara, that was their biggest struggle.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Release Disappointing Duo Before Royals Series

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