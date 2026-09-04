Toronto Blue Jays Suddenly Release Disappointing Duo Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are riding high off their series victory against the Cleveland Guardians. Now, they enter the most important series of the season with a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals.

Prior to the beginning of their first clash with the Royals, Blue Jays news emerged regarding Daniel Dominguez and Nicolas Vergara.

Toronto Blue Jays Release Two Disappointing Players

The Blue Jays’ first game against the Royals is scheduled for 6:10 PM Mountain Time, or 8:10 PM Eastern Time.

Before that game, the Blue Jays released Dominguez and Vergara.

“DSL Blue Jays Blue released OF Daniel Dominguez. DSL Blue Jays Blue released OF Nicolas Vergara,” is how the transactions are listed in the MiLB Transactions Log.

Dominguez and Vergara are both 18-year-old outfielders. Vergara is 6-foot, 172 pounds, while Dominguez is 5-foot-11 and 163 pounds.

Looking at The Disappointing Seasons of Daniel Dominguez & Nicolas Vergara

Vergara and Dominguez both had a disappointing season. However, their years have been disappointing for different reasons.

Vergara joined the Blue Jays on January 18th, 2025. He played 30 games before suffering a string of injuries that kept him out for the entire 2026 season.

In those 30 games prior to 2026, Vergara collected 13 hits, 11 RBIs, five doubles, and one stolen base. Additionally, he recorded a .151 batting average

Conversely, Dominguez signed with the organization on the same day as Vergara. However, he would play both seasons.

But, in a sick twist, Dominguez only played two games in the 2026 season, despite being healthy.

It’s not surprising, though, considering his disappointing .161 batting average in 52 games. Not to mention his 43 strikeouts.

Is There a Path Back to the Toronto Blue Jays For Dominguez & Vergara?

While it is very common for minor league players to rejoin a team following their release, it’s highly unlikely that this happens for these two.

Given how they performed before this year, it would be surprising to see them return to the organization.

More likely, they’ll join a different organization. Perhaps they’ll join one with a clearer path to playing time. Whether that is in the minor leagues or even the MLB.

But one thing is certain: the Blue Jays really like position players who can make contact.

Sadly for Dominguez and Vergara, that was their biggest struggle.