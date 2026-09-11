Rudy Martin Jr Breaks Silence on Joining Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays called up Rudy Martin Jr. before playing their September 11th game against the Baltimore Orioles.

George Springer made his return to the lineup, while Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr both announced their own personal news before this pivotal series.

After getting the call-up to the Blue Jays, Martin Jr. spoke ahead of the first of three games they will play this weekend against their AL East Rivals. This series has major stakes, which should make Martin Jr.’s call-up even more meaningful.

Rudy Martin Jr. Breaks Silence on Getting Called Up To The Toronto Blue Jays

Before suiting up for Friday night’s game, MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson had a quick chat with the newest call-up.

“Just spoke with Rudy Martin Jr. in the #BlueJays’ clubhouse, and asked if he ever thought this moment wouldn’t come: ‘Yeah. Like, a week ago.’ After being DFA’d a couple of times, he was wondering what would happen next: ‘This is the last place I expected to be,” Matheson shared in a social media post on September 11th, 2026.

It’s not difficult to imagine that someone who spent 12 years playing minor league baseball would doubt his chances of making the big leagues. That notion is solidified with his “this is the last place I expected to be” comment.

Toronto Blue Jays Call Up Rudy Martin Jr. Before September 11th Game

Martin Jr’s life changed a whole lot on Friday afternoon.

“ROSTER MOVES: OF Rudy Martin Jr. selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight. OF Jesús Sánchez designated for assignment. Welcome to The Show, Rudy!” the Blue Jays announced earlier on Friday.

Martin Jr. is a 30-year-old outfielder. He has spent 12 years playing for the Kansas City Royals, Washington Nationals, and Orioles organizations.