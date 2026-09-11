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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big George Springer News Before Orioles Series

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Toronto Blue Jays announced sudden George Springer news before their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Toronto Blue Jays have a chip on their shoulder and a playoff spot to win as they enter a new series against the Baltimore Orioles. Prior to the first game of the series, they announced news about George Springer.

Friday night’s game will feature a pitching battle between Max Scherzer and former Blue Jays hurler Chris Bassitt. The September 11th, 2026 game will be broadcast at 5:07 PM Mountain Time, 7:07 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer News Before Baltimore Orioles Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 05: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

Before the first pitch of Game 1 of this new series, the Blue Jays suddenly announced news about Springer.

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer

As you can see from the announcement, Springer is back in the lineup. He is slotting in at his usual designated hitter position.

The 36-year-old slugger missed the previous two games.

Prior to missing the last game, John Schneider spoke to the media about Springer’s condition.

“George Springer is ‘a little banged up,’ per Blue Jays manager John Schneider. Club’s trying to leverage Thursday’s off day to give him time to recover. Schneider said Springer will be available off the bench on Wednesday if needed,” Schneider said via Arden Zwelling.

Considering that he is back in the lineup, whatever ailment was affecting Springer has now been resolved.

Online Reaction To Toronto Blue Jays Lineup Versus The Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after he hit a single against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Generally, people online were mostly positive about the lineup the Blue Jays are starting against the Orioles.

“5 RHH vs. Bassitt was not what I was expecting,” Rob Wong wrote.

Start of another important series tonight for the @BlueJays,another user on X wrote.

And finally, the best reaction to the news of Springer being back in the lineup was a very simple one, “GEORGE.”

Looking at Non-George Springer Changes

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 28: CJ Van Eyk #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win with Brandon Valenzuela #59 after a game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

At first blush, there are not many significant changes to speak of.

For starters, Springer, Nathan Lukes, and Josh Smith are the only players coming into the lineup. Coming out are Charles McAdoo, Myles Straw, and Brandon Valenzuela.

Valenzuela is the most significant of the trio. His removal was practically guaranteed once Springer was deemed healthy enough to slot back into the starting lineup.

This is largely due to how well Alejandro Kirk has been hitting the ball lately. Valenzuela isn’t a lineup regular yet, so it’s not surprising he’s getting the boot over Kirk.

However, it’s a long and grueling schedule, and having extra bodies to insert and remove from the lineup (who are also great players) is a luxury.

Considering they lost their previous series against the Athletics, it’s reasonable to assume that the Blue Jays will come out with their bats swinging on Friday night.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Big George Springer News Before Orioles Series

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