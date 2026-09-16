Blue Jays Playoff Odds Take Massive Hit With Tigers Drubbing

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ playoff odds took a massive hit with a 10-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays were absolutely shelled by the Tigers, as they have lost their first two games of the series against Detroit. The two teams finish up their three-game set in Toronto on Wednesday afternoon in what is essentially a must-win game for Toronto, which is now 75-77 on the season with just 10 games left this year.

Blue Jays Playoff Odds Take Big Hit

According to FanGraphs, the Blue Jays now only have a 21.8% chance of making the postseason this year. Baseball Prospectus is slightly more bullish about the team’s chances, giving them a 29.8% shot of making this year’s postseason. Either way, this is not where Toronto expected to be heading into this season after how strong a year they had last season.

In 2025, the Blue Jays were the cream of the crop in the American League, as they went all the way to the World Series and came within two outs of defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the franchise’s third World Series, and its first since back-to-back World Series victories in 1992 and 1993.

However, they ended up losing a heartbreaker to the Dodgers in a brutal Game 7 loss that Toronto sports fans may never recover from. While the team’s front office went out and made several significant moves during the offseason to help the Blue Jays get back into the postseason mix, the team just hasn’t responded this year, as they are currently sitting outside of the playoffs and looking in.

Blue Jays in Must-Win Situation

The Blue Jays are currently 2 GB of the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final American League Wild Card spot, with the Texas Rangers half a game ahead of Toronto right now.

The team absolutely must beat Detroit on Wednesday and hope that the Guardians and Rangers lose their games to the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, respectively, just to stay in the hunt. Plus, don’t forget about the Baltimore Orioles, who are currently just 1 GB behind Toronto.