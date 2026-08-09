Blue Jays Predicted to Land Francisco Lindor in Bold Offseason Move

The Toronto Blue Jays have underperformed this year after reaching the World Series a year ago.

But the team isn’t giving up hope on making the playoffs, even if the odds are stacked against them. Toronto is fighting for a wild-card spot in a crowded American League race, and they will need to put together a few strong series over the next couple of weeks to make it possible.

Playing in the loaded AL East doesn’t help this team, but Toronto does have plenty of talent across the roster. The Blue Jays even loaded up in the starting rotation at the trade deadline, bringing in ace Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels in a surprise move.

But as the players look toward a potential playoff spot, the front office has its eye on the offseason. Toronto may have to change some things up around the roster, which could include the organization going after some big trade targets.

Francisco Lindor to Blue Jays?

MLB analyst Zachary Rotman of FanSided has linked the Blue Jays to a bold trade option in the offseason: infielder Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets.

Lindor was one of the more heavily discussed players at the trade deadline this year, but the Mets decided to hold onto him for the remainder of the season. However, New York could elect to move the star in the offseason when more teams can get involved in the sweepstakes to land his services.

Lindor is one of the more interesting players around the league, especially due to his large contract. The veteran still has $162.5 million remaining on his deal over five years, making it rough for any club to trade for him.

If the Mets are going to move Lindor, they would certainly need to retain a good amount of the salary. Assuming that New York was open to doing this, Lindor could be a strong trade candidate this offseason.

Should Toronto Pursue Francisco Lindor?

For the Blue Jays, having the chance to add Lindor is intriguing, especially after the down year that they just put together. Lindor is still a quality bat in a lineup, and if the Mets are paying a portion of the salary, the move could work out well.

Injuries have limited Lindor this year, with the veteran only playing in 62 games so far. But during that time, he has hit .234 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .740.

Adding Lindor’s bat to the Blue Jays lineup could give them an extra boost, especially if he’s healthy. Lindor remains a feared commodity for opposing pitchers, and he could feast on playing in Toronto next to other stars.

The big risk here would be the contract, but in the search for a World Series title, the Blue Jays may be willing to get aggressive. Lindor could be a name to watch for this offseason, and if he’s made available, Toronto should at least check in with the Mets to see what it would take to bring him to town.