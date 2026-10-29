Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Trade for Ronald Acuña Jr. In 4-Player Deal

There has been recent speculation that the Atlanta Braves might look to trade Ronald Acuña Jr. this offseason.

Could the Toronto Blue Jays be a fit for the former NL MVP? The 5X All-Star outfielder technically has two years left on his contract, but the speculation revolves around rumors of some turmoil between the Braves, Braves fans, and Acuña Jr.

Let’s take a look at a recently proposed trade package to send Ronald Acuña Jr. to Toronto.

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Recent Trade Idea Lands Ronald Acuña Jr. in Toronto

In a recent trade proposal by FanSided.com’s Christopher Kline, a Ronald Acuña Jr. trade to the Blue Jays is one of five deals the MLB writer thinks Toronto should make this offseason.

Kline proposes that the Blue Jays offer Atlanta a package that includes SS Andres Gimenez and prospects Nolan Perry and John King:

“If the Blue Jays can trade Acuña and trade off roughly equal salary (Andrés Giménez actually makes a few million more per year), then it’s even easier to stomach the risk. That is perhaps wishful thinking, but for all his struggles at the plate, Giménez remains an otherworldly defender at shortstop. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner and there’s a strong argument to be made that he deserves more hardware. If the Braves can fill their open void at shortstop with the best defensive infielder in the sport, that solves a lot of problems.”

In 2026, Ronald Acuña Jr. batted .255 with 20 home runs, 55 RBI, and 104 hits. He battled a pair of lower-body injuries, but that didn’t stop him from stealing 20 bases as well.

Considering there might be a rift between the Braves and Acuña Jr., perhaps a change of scenery would really benefit the 28-year-old outfielder.

Would the Blue Jays ink him to a contract extension once he becomes a free agent in a couple years? Well, that’s a question for another day.

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Who Says ‘No’ to Potential Ronald Acuña Jr. to Blue Jays Trade?

Regarding which side of this proposed trade would turn the package down? Honestly, it feels like the Braves, who would maybe get the short end of the stick in this package of three players.

While Atlanta does need a SS, they may need the free agent market for an addition, or another highly-touted trade candidate like Zach Neto or Jeremy Peña. Perhaps the Braves would use Ronald Acuña Jr. as trade bait to land either of those players.

The Blue Jays had a variety of offensive woes last season, but outfield production was one of them, and at least adding a player like RAJ essentially guarantees a 20/20 campaign.

It will be interesting to monitor how much steam the Ronald Acuña Jr. trade rumors actually garner over the next couple of months.

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