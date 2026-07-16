Blue Jays Reveal 2027 Season Schedule

The Toronto Blue Jays have revealed their 2027 season schedule, with their first game taking place on March 25.

The club announced its full 2027 schedule on Thursday. There is a chance the players could be locked out next season if a CBA is not reached, but as of right now, the league has created a 162-game schedule for each team in the league, including the Blue Jays, who begin their season on the road at Yankee Stadium when they battle their American League East rivals, the New York Yankees.

“MLB unveils 2027 schedule, with the Blue Jays sked below beginning March 25 at the Yankees. Home opener is April 2 versus Seattle. Wild final two weeks of the season at Dodgers and Mariners, then home to Yankees, Rays. All assuming new CBA is in place in time,” Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi wrote on X.

Important Dates on 2027 Blue Jays Schedule

The most important date on the 2027 Blue Jays calendar is, of course, their Opening Day game when they take on the Yankees in New York. But the game that Toronto sports fans should be circling even more than that one is the home opener on April 2, when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

In 2027, Toronto will host home games against the following National League teams: the Milwaukee Brewers, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Philadelphia Phillies, the San Francisco Giants, the San Diego Padres, the Atlanta Braves, and the Washington Nationals, with games against the remaining eight NL teams on the road, including a key series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in L.A. in late September.

Toronto Right Now

Before the Blue Jays can even think about 2027, they first need to get through the rest of 2026, and so far this season, things have not gone well for them.

Through the MLB All-Star break, the Blue Jays have a 45-51 record, which puts them in fifth place in the AL East. With the trade deadline coming up soon, the Blue Jays need to decide whether or not they are going to buy or sell. Therefore, the next two weeks will be key to the team’s trade deadline strategy.