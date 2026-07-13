Kevin Gausman Reacts After Blue Jays Fall to 5th Place in AL East

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman reacted after his team fell to fifth place in the American League East.

The Blue Jays lost 5-4 to the San Diego Padres on Sunday in what was the team’s final game before the MLB All-Star break. With the loss, the Blue Jays dropped to 45-51 this season, which now puts them in fifth place in the AL East.

It’s the first time all year that the Blue Jays have been in last place in the division, and the players are now feeling the pressure to start winning, knowing that if they keep losing, the season will soon be over.

Kevin Gausman Reacts After Blue Jays Fall to Last Place

Speaking to reporters after the Blue Jays lost to the Padres on Sunday, Gausman — the team’s ace pitcher and one of the clubhouse leaders — made it clear that the team needs to start getting back on track immediately or else they are at a very real risk of missing the playoffs this season, just one year after coming within two outs of winning the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“It’s kind of make or break. We got to start playing better,” Gausman said.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider also made it clear that the team is using the MLB All-Star break as a way to see where they stand once it’s over.

“We’ll see a lot about ourselves when the break’s over,” Schneider said.

Will Blue Jays Trade Kevin Gausman?

Gausman is in his fifth season with the Blue Jays after signing a five-year, $110 million contract with the team that has turned out to be an absolute steal, as Gausman has been the team’s ace for the duration of his contract and a leader in the clubhouse.

That being said, his contract expires at the end of this season, so if the Blue Jays continue to fall in the standings, the team is going to seriously need to think about trading him this summer and seeing if they can get some prospects in return for the veteran instead of potentially losing him for nothing this offseason. The Blue Jays could also consider paying down the remainder of his contract with the team this season to get an even greater return prospect-wise.

Gausman could also be traded and then re-signed this offseason, if the team chooses to do that. He’s a fantastic influence on the club’s younger pitchers, so even though he’s on a bit of a decline and no longer the Cy Young candidate that he was just a few years ago, the Blue Jays still value what he brings to the table, both on the mound and in the locker room.

The Blue Jays can, of course, make the decision for the front office easy if they can rip off a long winning streak and get back into the thick of things in the American League Wild Card hunt. But right now, it does feel like the team will be a seller.