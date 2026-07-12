Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Make Last-Minute Roster Move Before Padres Game

Less than an hour before the series finale of a three-game set between the Toronto Blue Jays and San Diego Padres on Sunday, The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon announced that Toronto had made a roster move.

Via Bannon on X: “CJ Van Eyk is up with the #BlueJays today, Giving them some insurance length. Chad Dallas down to AAA”

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Make Last-Minute Roster Move Before San Diego Padres Game

Van Eyk, 27, has yet to make his MLB debut. A second-round pick by Toronto in the 2020 MLB Draft, Van Eyk has a 3.79 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 25 walks over 78 1/3 innings at the Triple-A level this season.

In his minor-league career, Van Eyk has posted an 18-29 record, 4.91 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with 376 strikeouts in 414 innings over 105 outings.

Van Eyk relies on six pitches:

91-94 mph four-seam fastball

low-80s changeup

high-70s/low-80s curveball

mid-to-high 80s cutter

low-90s sinker

low-80s sweeper

Dallas, 26, has made just two MLB appearances in his career, both this season with the Blue Jays. During those outings, Dallas allowed just one earned run on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts across 4 2/3 innings.

Dallas, whom the Blue Jays selected in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee, has posted a 3.44 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 18 walks over 49 2/3 innings for Triple-A Buffalo this season. In four minor-league seasons, the right-hander has recorded a 4.39 ERA with 338 strikeouts and 142 walks in 327 2/3 innings over 74 appearances (70 starts)

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays lost 8-7 to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Saturday. Before that, Toronto had been playing pretty well, winning three straight games, including the first game of the series against San Diego by a score of 5-3 on Friday.

The Blue Jays have had a disappointing season so far. After being just two outs away from winning the World Series last fall, the Blue Jays hold a poor 45-50 record so far in 2026.

However, the Blue Jays aren’t out of the postseason race just yet. They did trade right-hander Tommy Nance to the Minnesota Twins for catching prospect Ryan Sprock earlier this week, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Toronto is 100% set on selling at the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

The Blue Jays’ odds of winning their division are extremely low, as they trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 12 games for first place in the American League East. However, they are only 1 1/2 games back of the Seattle Mariners and Twins for the third American League Wild Card spot.

The fact that Toronto is less than two games out of a playoff spot while being five games below .500 is pretty telling about the poor state of the American League. There are only five teams in the league with winning records, and Seattle and Minnesota are tied for the final postseason spot with 47-49 records.

That’s good news for the Blue Jays, a team that has played well below expectations this year. The team’s lack of offensive production has been the main reason for its struggles. Entering Sunday, the Blue Jays ranked 27th in runs scored at 388. Last year, Toronto ranked fourth in MLB with 798 runs scored.

The final game of the three-game series between Toronto and San Diego is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday.