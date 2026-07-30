Report: Blue Jays Scouting Phillies With Looming MLB Trade Deadline

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the unfortunate position of being sellers ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline. However, the Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as a prime trade partner.

Several recent reports suggest this idea is becoming a reality.

The first report came from Jon Morosi early on Thursday, July 30th, 2026.

“The Blue Jays & Phillies are emerging as trade partners, as I reported on MLB Network,” Morosi wrote on Thursday. “Philly has multiple needs. Toronto has available veterans in those areas: Gausman, Bieber, Hoffman, Springer, Varsho. As spring complex neighbors, Jays execs know Phillies prospects well.”

Now, a more recent report should add fuel to the fire of a potential Blue Jays-Phillies deal.

“The Blue Jays had a few of their scouts in Double-A Reading over the past few weeks,” Jeff Kerr wrote on social media. “Reading has played New Hampshire (Blue Jays’ Double-A affiliate), which helped, so the Blue Jays got a good look at the Phillies prospects.”

“Not surprising those two are linked this week.”

Toronto Blue Jays Available Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

Going into the MLB trade deadline on August 3rd, the Blue Jays have many players in the final year of their respective contracts.

George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, Shane Bieber, Max Scherzer, and Luis Urias are all unrestricted free agents at the conclusion of the 2026 season. They also have Ernie Clement, Louis Varland, Nathan Lukes, and Davis Schneider approaching arbitration.

It’s unlikely that those close to arbitration will get dealt, but one cannot count out the pending free agents.

The only pending free agent that the Blue Jays will likely keep is Urias. They made a trade to acquire him earlier in the season, and it wouldn’t make sense to flip him at the deadline.

Philadelphia Phillies Double-A Prospects

Kerr’s report specifically cited the Double-A affiliate as the primary target for the Blue Jays. Here is the list of top-30 prospects for the Phillies that are playing Double-A:

Gage Wood (RHP)

Aroon Escobar (2B)

Dante Nori (OF)

Moises Chace (RHP)

Wen-Hui Pan (RHP)

Bryan Rincon (SS)

Mavis Graves (LHP)

Raylin Heredia (OF)

From the Blue Jays’ perspective, it would make sense to acquire a prospect who is close to contributing at the MLB level. Of the prospects listed above, Wood, Escobar, Nori, Chace, Pan, and Graves are projected to make their MLB debuts in 2027.

Rincon and Heredia have a 2028 ETA to enter the MLB.

The sum of all of this information does not guarantee that a trade transpires between the two clubs. However, all of the information available suggests that a deal is inevitable ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline.