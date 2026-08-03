BREAKING: Blue Jays Send Beloved Strikeout Artist to Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays are trading right-handed starter Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs, per Ken Rosenthal.

Jeff Passan posted on X: “The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-hander Kevin Gausman in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, a source tells to ESPN. The Cubs have sought a playoff-caliber starting pitcher all deadline, and now they’ve landed one. First on the news was @Ken_Rosenthal and @MitchBannon.”

The return on the deal for the Blue Jays will be Cubs’ #13 prospect Ty Southisene and Cubs’ #21 prospect Brett Bateman.

Particularly with Southisene, the Jays make out with a great return for their veteran starter.

Gausman, 35, is a grizzled veteran with elite strikeout stuff. He recently recorded a quality outing against the Cubs’ arch-rival Cardinals, which they must’ve liked.

This season, Gausman has a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 127.1 innings. Even in a slower season, the veteran has 1.3 bWAR.

The Cubs’ rotation isn’t just frail and fragile, but lacks the dependable nature that Gausman gives them. Every fifth day, he’s ready to throw. That’s exactly what the Cubs needed.

The Blue Jays are one of MLB’s most disappointing teams this season, but at least they’re managing to get a return for pieces that won’t help them in the future. Gausman, who’s in the fifth year of the contract he signed north of the US border, likely won’t be a building block moving forward.

The Cubs will pair Gausman with Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and, when he returns from the injured list, breakout hurler Ben Brown.

Chicago is going for it, and the Blue Jays are racking up return on investment.

MLB fans are going nuts over the deadline.

Social Media Reacts to Cubs/Blue Jays Kevin Gausman Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Carson Wolf: “BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs are acquiring RHP Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays, per @Ken_Rosenthal. In 2026: 127.1 IP | 4.38 ERA | 1.29 WHIP 23.5% K% | 6.7% BB% | 3.51 FIP. Results are iffy, but solid peripherals and likely fairly cheap. Good pickup.”

Keegan Matheson: “Kevin Gausman is being traded to the Cubs, sources confirm, as reported by @MitchBannon and @Ken_Rosenthal. Much more to come on MLB•com from the air en route to Houston. End of an era in Toronto.”

Mark Feinsand: “The Cubs are acquiring RHP Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays for INF Ty Southisene (Cubs No. 13 prospect per @MLBPipeline) and OF Brett Bateman (Cubs No. 21), per source. @Ken_Rosenthal and @MitchBannon were on it.”

Brendan Miller: “In 2017, I thought Kevin Gausman was a great fit for the Cubs. Didn’t happen. In 2019, I wanted the Cubs to take a chance on Gausman. Didn’t happen. In 2020, I wanted the Cubs to take the same chance on Gausman. Didn’t happen. In 2022, I wanted Gausman over Stroman. Didn’t happen. In 2026, I wanted to trade for Gausman, now 35 years old. It happened. A decade in the making. A grizzly, World Series-experienced veteran with a splitter that was THE splitter before splitters became a thing today.”

Ken Rosenthal: “BREAKING: The Cubs are acquiring RHP Kevin Gausman from the Blue Jays, sources tell me and @MitchBannon.”