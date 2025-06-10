Blue Jays’ $33.6 Million Star Tops List Of Trade Deadline Targets

As the MLB trade deadline inches closer, the Toronto Blue Jays are becoming one of the main teams to watch ahead of July 31.

At 36-30, and trailing only the New York Yankees in the AL East, Toronto isn’t spiraling. But they’re not surging either. That leaves the organization with a tough decision on how it should proceed this summer.

The focal point of that decision? Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays’ cornerstone shortstop who is set to hit free agency in 2026.

Bichette has produced well for Toronto this season—.269 batting average, eight home runs and 38 RBIs. Those aren’t superstar numbers, but they’re more than respectable for a seven-year veteran who’s had to bear a lot of weight on his shoulders for an underwhelming franchise throughout his career.

But what makes Bichette’s situation compelling isn’t his stat line—it’s his status. For the first time in his career, he’s not viewed as untouchable. Internally and across the league, executives are beginning to wonder: is Bichette still part of the Blue Jays’ long-term plan?

It’s a fair question. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is locked in as the face of the club after receiving a 14-year, $500 million extension in April. That contract reshapes Toronto’s financial structure—and forces a reevaluation of everyone else on the roster, including Bichette.

Would Trading Bichette Even Benefit Blue Jays?

Bichette reportedly has numerous trade suitors if the Blue Jays wanted to go that way. He’s expected to receive $147,964,775 over seven years once he hits the 2026 market, per Spotrac. That said, he’s a fan favorite, and shipping out a homegrown All-Star while sitting above .500 would send shockwaves from Halifax to Vancouver.

Part of that is market-driven. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, this year’s trade deadline isn’t shaping up to be overflowing with contenders in need of shortstops. That limits the number of suitors—but it also increases Bichette’s leverage as one of the few infielders with impact potential. Teams with a hole at second base could also be intrigued.

Because make no mistake, moving Bichette isn’t just about numbers or the potential future. It’s about identity. The Jays have been built around two pillars—Bichette and Guerrero—for over half a decade. Dismantling that isn’t ever going to be taken lightly.

Bichette’s Availability Is Being Eyed Up By Big Markets

From a baseball standpoint, Toronto has options. The pitching has held up. The offense, though streaky, is capable of catching fire. The AL Wild Card race is wide open. The Blue Jays don’t need to trade Bichette.

But that’s exactly why his name keeps coming up. His value is high. His contract is manageable. And if the front office believes the team needs a reboot—not a rebuild—then trading a current asset like Bichette could bring back multiple future contributors.

Bichette may not be openly shopped. But he’s no longer off-limits. And that subtle shift makes him one of the most intriguing trade deadline candidates.

So while Toronto stays winning just enough to delay a final word on the pre-deadline dilemma, the days could be numbered. And come late July, Bichette may quietly headline one of the biggest midseason moves in recent memory.