Blue Jays Trade Pitch Sends Bo Bichette to AL Contender

After the Toronto Blue Jays went on a five-game win streak, the American League East division lead isn’t too far out of reach. Just 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays are still in contention for the AL East.

However, that hasn’t stopped ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan from predicting that the Blue Jays would send Bo Bichette to the Detroit Tigers in his latest article. Not only did Passan name Bichette as the Blue Jays’ top trade asset, but Bichette was also named as the Tigers’ best fit to trade for.

Passan’s article highlights the path for Bichette to be traded and how the Tigers are the best fit for him in a deal.

Why Bichette Would Be Available

Passan believes the Toronto Blue Jays to be a “tweener” team. They aren’t completely sellers, nor are they buyers. But if they became sellers, Passan sees Bichette as the team’s top trade asset.

“Bichette is the headliner.” Passan wrote. “While few contenders need a shortstop, he could shift to second and fill the need for a number of teams.”

The Blue Jays’ shortstop is in the final year of a 3-year deal worth $33 million. His 2025 salary is $17.58 million, and it would cost a bit of money for a team to acquire him. But, with him being in the final year of his deal, a move for Bichette would make sense.

While Toronto is within reach of the AL East lead, they could easily fall out of postseason contention. If they do, Bichette would be among the hottest commodities on the trade market. Toronto would have little incentive to keep him, especially if they don’t plan to re-sign him in the offseason.

Bichette isn’t a lock ot be traded, but Passan’s report suggests the Blue Jays shortstop is on the market, with teams interested in his versatility. However, there is one team that could use him at his natural position of shortstop. That team is the Tigers.

Best Fit For Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette

In Passan’s article, he mentions that Bichette’s best fit is the Detroit Tigers. With Detroit sitting atop the baseball world, as the first team to 40 wins, the Tigers will be buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

“While conventional wisdom suggests the Tigers could use another high-octane bullpen arm to secure outs at the end of the game,” Passan writes. “Renting Bichette’s services before he hits free agency would infuse the lineup with the sort of bat Trey Sweeney simply doesn’t yet wield.”

Passan continued, explaining what trading with the Toronto Blue Jays for Bichette could do for the Tigers offensively.

“Bichette’s gap-to-gap power would play well at Comerica Park and lengthen a lineup that has scored more runs than anticipated. After a homerless April, Bichette whacked seven home runs in May and slugged better than .500.”

A return package for Bichette would likely net a decent amount. He struggled in 2024 but has rebounded to begin the 2025 season. Bichette is batting .277 with 69 hits and seven home runs through 249 at-bats for the Blue Jays.

“The Tigers don’t need much,” wrote Passan. “With their prospect depth, though, they can afford a luxury item.”

Bichette is a ‘luxury item’ for the Tigers. While the Tigers don’t need him, Bichette’s offensive production would be a quality asset for the Tigers to have.

The Blue Jays aren’t sellers yet. But a bad June and July would make Bichette available. In Passan’s eyes, his best fit would be with the Tigers.