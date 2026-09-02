Blue Jays Get Major Trey Yesavage Update Amid Guardians Series

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped the opener of their crucial three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 on Tuesday night. Guardians starter Gavin Williams was untouchable, fanning 13 batters across seven innings and limiting Toronto to a pair of singles. The Blue Jays collected just three hits on the night.

The loss stung. Toronto entered the series trailing Cleveland for the final American League wild-card spot. That deficit grew with two games still remaining in the set.

Before the game, manager John Schneider delivered an update that offered a longer view of where this team is headed.

Schneider Gives Yesavage Update

Trey Yesavage has progressed to flat-ground throwing and is on track to hold his first bullpen session on Friday, according to Schneider. The 23-year-old right-hander had knee surgery roughly three weeks ago after going down with an injury in early August during a start against the Houston Astros.

The pace of the recovery has exceeded expectations. Moving from surgery to mound work in three weeks signals that the procedure went well and the knee is responding as the medical staff hoped.

Friday’s bullpen represents the next significant checkpoint. If the knee holds up and the delivery feels right, a late-season return is a possibility.

Why the Blue Jays Need Him Back

The Guardians series has underscored the importance of front-line pitching down the stretch. Williams carved through Toronto’s lineup with ease on Tuesday. Dylan Cease takes the ball Wednesday, giving the Blue Jays their best chance to respond.

But looking beyond this week, the final month will demand more from the pitching staff than it currently has available. Yesavage would be a welcome addition to add back to the rotation.

Schneider also shared updates on the rest of the pitching staff. Jameson Taillon is set to throw a bullpen session in Cleveland and could return to the rotation as early as Friday against the Kansas City Royals. Shane Bieber is working toward resuming throwing after going on the injured list in late August with inflammation in his right teres major.

Final Word for the Blue Jays

Tuesday’s loss to Cleveland was a reminder that the margin in this wild-card race leaves no room for incomplete performances. The Blue Jays need every advantage they can find over the final month.

Yesavage had knee surgery three weeks ago. He is already throwing. Friday’s bullpen session will tell the Blue Jays how close he is to coming back.

If the timeline holds, Toronto could have him back for the stretch run. In a race this tight, that could be the difference.