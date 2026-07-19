Blue Jays Could Be in Line to Host Upcoming MLB All-Star Game

The Toronto Blue Jays could be in line to host an upcoming MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 1991.

The Blue Jays have not hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 35 years, but the team has been trying to bring one back to Toronto for several years now.

Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro has commissioned massive renovations to Rogers Centre in recent years, spending millions of dollars to retrofit the ballpark and make it one of the better venues in all of baseball. But as of right now, the Blue Jays have not landed a date to host an All-Star Game.

However, we now have a potential timeline of when that could be.

Toronto Blue Jays Linked to 2029 MLB All-Star Game

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Blue Jays could be in line to host the 2029 MLB All-Star Game, depending on whether or not there’s a work stoppage this offseason that potentially wipes out the 2027 season.

Per Nightengale, this is the tentative plan for the next seven MLB All-Star Games:

“Rob Manfred has spoken openly about the teams at the top of the list for an upcoming All-Star Game. Here’s what the future years could look like, barring the 2027 game getting canceled due to a work stoppage: 2027: Wrigley Field, Chicago 2028: Oracle Park, San Francisco 2029: Rogers Centre, Toronto 2030: Camden Yards, Baltimore 2031: Las Vegas 2032: Fenway Park, Boston 2033: Rate Field, Chicago,” Nightengale wrote.

Blue Jays Deserve to Host All-Star Game

Toronto is a world-class city, and with the recent upgrades to the Rogers Centre in recent years, it’s time that the Blue Jays got to host an All-Star game. It’s simply been far too long, and it’s time that Toronto got to bring all of baseball’s biggest stars to “The Six.”

Shapiro has been trying for several years now to land an All-Star Game in Toronto, but for whatever reason, the league keeps going with other cities instead. But if Nightengale’s vision holds, then the Blue Jays will be in line to host the All-Star Game in 2029, which would be a massive deal for the city of Toronto and its baseball fans.