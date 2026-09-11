Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Personal News Emerge Amid Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to move on from their Oakland Athletics disappointment by taking the Baltimore Orioles to the cleaners. To do that, everyone will need to pull their weight, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Before the first pitch of this new series against their AL East Rivals, personal news was announced by Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Personal News Emerge Before Baltimore Orioles Series

With the Blue Jays set to face their old teammate, Chris Bassitt, Guerrero Jr. shared some personal news on Instagram.

In an Instagram story he shared on his day off before the series, Guerrero Jr. posted an image of a baseball card fans can purchase. He did not post a caption with the image of the card.

Similar to Alejandro Kirk, this card is manufactured by Bowman Chrome.

The 27-year-old first baseman is in his eighth MLB season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Trudging Through The Worst Year of His Career

For all intents and purposes, Guerrero is currently in the worst season of his young career.

As far as contact goes, nothing has slipped for Guerrero. He has averaged slightly over or slightly under one hit per game. In 2026, he has recorded 129 hits in 132 games.

So far, so good.

Guerrero has eight home runs this year. That is arguably the biggest red flag in his stat line.

The lowest home run total Guerrero has ever had was nine home runs in the 2020 season. During that season, he only played in 60 games.

As far as production over a full season is concerned, his lowest total is 15 home runs from his rookie season. In 2025, he smacked 23 homers, which was his worst total since 2020.

He has been a model of consistency, but something just isn’t working this year. We can look at WAR to drive the point home.

For the previous five seasons before 2026, Guerrero Jr. recorded an offensive WAR of 54.8, 24.6, 9.7, 45.8, and 27.1, respectively.

His offensive WAR in 2026 is -6.3.

No Long-Term Worries For Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The $500 million slugger will figure it out; he always has. His struggles are amplified by the loss of Bo Bichette.

Kazuma Okamoto’s emergence has been much needed for the franchise.

Given how consistently he has hit for contact and power, there are no long-term concerns regarding his ability to produce in the MLB. However, if the Blue Jays make it to the postseason and he continues to struggle, eyebrows will be raised.

One way or another, right now is not the time to worry about Guerrero Jr.