Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Gets Major Contract Update After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is just two seasons removed from performing as one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball.

Bichette led the American League in hits in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022 and recorded a .306 batting average with 20 home runs in 2023. However, there were question marks about his defense at shortstop, committing an MLB-high 24 errors in 2021.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes that the Blue Jays’ star may have missed out on an opportunity to secure a $300 million contract based on his declining bat and perhaps the injuries he sustained in 2024.

“Two years ago, Bichette looked like a lock for $300 million,” Passan wrote Tuesday. “A brutal 2024 soured his stock, and while his average has climbed early this season, the power he showed in three consecutive 20-plus-homer seasons remains AWOL. Because he’ll be a 28-year-old shortstop, Bichette can get nine figures. He also could opt for a short-term deal with opt-outs to maximize his opportunities to hit the market after a strong season.”

Is Bo Bichette Worth $200 Million?

While Bichette has been one of the better Toronto Blue Jays’ players over the last several seasons, the organization may also decide to dangle his name in trade talks if they are out of the postseason race by the deadline. If the Blue Jays are out of the postseason race by the end of July, there’s a possibility that general manager Ross Atkins will want to look ahead towards the future and add prospects to the farm system.

“He [Bichette] has a .686 OPS and has yet to hit a home run this year,” the Jays Journal’s Edward Eng wrote in April. “If Bichette is now more Luis Arraez than Derek Jeter, he may not be worth the $200 million contract that he’s seeking. As a result, the Jays may have no choice but to move him at the trade deadline to recoup some valuable assets for the future as opposed to losing him for nothing. While his value may not be what it once was, Toronto would be smart to try to get something for him at the deadline if they’re out of contention by the end of July.”

Any team acquiring Bichette must assume that he would be a half-season rental. One team that might need an upgrade at shortstop is the Detroit Tigers, who have Trey Sweeney as their everyday starter. While Sweeney has above-average potential at the plate and is just 25, he’s off to a slow start, hitting-wise. The left-handed hitter has a 94 OPS+ and twice as many strikeouts (26) as walks (13) in 34 games this season.

Will Blue Jays Give Another Large Contract?

The Toronto Blue Jays may also be reluctant to offer another large contract after extending first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for 14 years and $500 million. Whether Guerrero’s contract indirectly pushes Bichette out of Toronto is another story.

Still, because the Blue Jays are yet to offer Bichette a contract extension, the fanbase might wonder if they ever will. In April, Atkins made it clear that the hope is that Guerrero and Bichette can remain teammates for years to come.