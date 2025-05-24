Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette Gets $170 Million Contract Update Amid Yankees News

The New York Yankees need an infielder, but it remains uncertain if the team wants to move on from any of their top prospects to find one. If they do, there could be a perfect option available in the form of Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bichette is a very interesting player to consider at this stage of the year. He’s had a rough start, but has started to figure it out in recent weeks, getting 13 hits in his last 10 games.

Bichette’s batting average hasn’t been much of an issue for most of the year, currently hitting .289. However, his power was down, but he’s hit two home runs over his past 10 games.

That isn’t necessarily great for the shortstop, but it’s a better sign than early on, when he couldn’t hit anything out of the yard.

Would Blue Jays Consider Trading Bo Bichette?

Regarding what a potential contract could look like for Bichette, who is set to hit free agency at the end of the year, some believe that his lack of power could cost him millions.

Looking at a potential deal, Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes the Toronto Blue Jays star could be looking at a $171 million deal in free agency next winter. If that’s all he’s going for, the New York Yankees would be wise to give him a look.

“Bichette was so consistent from 2021 to 2023, hitting 20 homers or more each year and leading the American League in hits twice. His OPS+ ranged from 121 to 128 in those seasons. Bichette had a subpar 2024 during which he battled injuries, but he has been better this year, hitting .286 with four homers and a 119 OPS+, which matches his career mark,” he wrote.

“He’ll need to pick it up some and get back to his 2021-23 form if he wants to get paid at that value, which is probably close to the six-year, $171 million offer that Bregman received from the Tigers last offseason. Bichette might have to be willing to move to third base for certain interested teams like the Tigers, Yankees or Dodgers, but he should have a strong market if he plays at his accustomed level this season.”

Yankees Should Be In on Bo Bichette

Some believe the Toronto Blue Jays need to move on from Bichette at the trade deadline. If that happens, the New York Yankees should be interested then, too.

The Blue Jays moving on from him could make some sense. If the idea is to allow Bichette to walk in free agency, why even consider losing him for nothing?

“Bichette is in the final year of a three-year, $33 million contract and is poised to command a massive deal in free agency, potentially in the $200 million range. While the Blue Jays managed to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a record-setting contract, they have not come close to a long-term agreement with Bichette. With free agency looming and no extension in sight, the risk of losing Bichette for nothing grows with each passing day,” Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points wrote.

Of course, losing Bichette for nothing is much easier said than done from the Blue Jays’ perspective.

They believe they might have a chance to compete in the American League, currently sitting at 25-24 and only five games out in the American League East.