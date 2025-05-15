Blue Jays Predicted to Make Decision on Bo Bichette’s Replacement

The Toronto Blue Jays have a massive decision to make over the next few months. The team could look to trade Bo Bichette at the deadline or keep him if they’re contending. Regardless, if the Blue Jays’ plan is to move on from Bichette during the offseason, there wouldn’t be much of a reason to keep him around at the deadline.

Sure, he’s a very good player and would help the Blue Jays get to where they want to be regarding a playoff spot, but losing him for nothing wouldn’t be ideal.

However, according to PSN’s Jarrett Prendergast, the Blue Jays might have their plan for Bichette waiting in the wings. According to him, prospect Arjun Nimmala would be the perfect player to replace him with.

“The Blue Jays seem to have a contingency plan if they decide not to re-sign Bichette this offseason. That plan features their top prospect, Arjun Nimmala, who is showing plenty of promise at High-A. He is batting .280 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs with an OPS of .882 in 29 games,” he wrote.

Blue Jays Shortstop of the Future

Prendergast spoke about SportsNet’s future plans for Nimmala, who said that he might be the highest upside prospect the Toronto Blue Jays have had in their farm system since Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“With [Nimmala], you’re looking at the highest upside prospect the Blue Jays have had since [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.] & Bichette came through the system,” Davidi said,” Shi Davidi said.

That also poses the question of if he has this much upside, why wouldn’t he be the perfect fit next to Bichette in the future? If the hope is for him to be as good as the two-time All-Star one day, why bank on that and not keep the player they already have, who has proven enough already?

Short-Term Solution

Some have suggested that Bichette could take a one-year deal for the Toronto Blue Jays, which might make sense.

When examining the idea, Nicholas Paleolog of Blue Jays Nation said that if he’s willing to do it, it’s something the team should bite on.

“If Bichette’s market isn’t what it used to be, and if he’s open to a one-year deal to rebuild his value, should the Blue Jays bite? It’s a fair question…

“So, if you’re the Blue Jays’ front office, and Bichette is actually willing to take a one-year ‘prove-it’ deal? Or maybe sign the qualifying offer if he hits free agency? That feels like a no-brainer. Keep a familiar face in the clubhouse, bet on the upside, and give yourself a potential steal of a contract while potentially putting together something more long-term in the process,” he wrote.

One-year deals are often taken by players who don’t have the market they’re looking for. If Bichette gets on the market and is only offered $100 million, which some insiders have suggested could be the case, returning to the Blue Jays on a qualifying offer or a one-year, $30 million deal might be something he’s interested in.

Plenty has to play out over the next few months before anything gets said, but there are some interesting ways in which he could return or leave.