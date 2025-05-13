Blue Jays Trade Idea Ships off Bo Bichette to Strong AL Contender

The Toronto Blue Jays have played exactly.500 baseball this season, posting a 20-20 record; however, they sit just a few games out of first place in the American League East. As the summer months roll around, it’s unclear if they will be sellers or buyers at this year’s MLB trade deadline.

If the Blue Jays start to slip in the standings, a plethora of teams will likely come calling about their All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette, who has been the subject of trade conversations.

The Trade Idea

In a recent trade idea originally proposed by FanSided, the Blue Jays ship Bichette off to the Detroit Tigers, who are in the market for a shortstop after Javy Baez was moved to center field.

“Bichette isn’t having a bad season at all, slashing .281/.330/.386,” wrote FanSided author Wynston Wilcox. “The Blue Jays have had an offensive issue this year so they may not be interested in swapping a decent hitter for a miserable one, but it’s something they could consider in the long run. The Tigers have to consider everything as they will need to replace Jung with a better option at some point. They are atop the AL Central division with a 2.5 game lead. Bichette could be the answer.”

In this deal, Detroit would send Toronto shortstop Trey Sweeney and southpaw reliever Tyler Holton. Holton has had a solid start to 2025, recording 17 strikeouts in 17.1 innings, and he provides the Blue Jays with much-needed reliever help.

The Tigers have been playing Trey Sweeney at shortstop, who has been fairly productive with a .735 OPS in 40 games and four home runs. Detroit could also consider moving Bichette over to third base. This two-player deal sure up the Blue Jays’ bullpen with a strong lefty, and slots another productive shortstop into the lineup.

Could Tigers Go All in on a One-Year Rental?

Bichette is a free agent after this season, and would likely just be a rental, but the Tigers are aiming to contend this season behind a dominant starting rotation and a stable lineup. The 27-year-old shortstop Bichette has the hit tool that Detroit is looking for. It’s unclear whether the Blue Jays will hand out a lengthy extension to Bichette, considering the $500 million contract given to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Wilcox also wrote: “The Tigers weren’t able to get [Alex] Bregman. They can’t miss again if they get the opportunity. Bichette isn’t necessarily the best option, but he could be worth it. Unfortunately, it’s not up to Detroit. It’s up to Toronto to decide if they’re ready to move on from Bichette.”

Missing out on Bregman does play a large factor in the chances of this trade happening, because since Detroit was active in the market for the third baseman, it shows that they are interested in bolstering the left side of their infield.

With a 2.5-game lead in the American League Central, the Tigers are looking to make a strong push for not just the playoffs, but the AL Pennant. Making a deal like this firmly cements the Tigers as one of the top contenders in the American League.